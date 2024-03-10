The Sad Truth About Allstate's Mayhem Actor Dean Winters

"Oz" and "Law & Order: SVU" star, Dean Winters has appeared in a slew of hilarious Allstate Insurance commercials since 2010. If you didn't know, Winters played a chaotic character named Mayhem, who effortlessly embodied the multitude of ways that mayhem could unexpectedly impact someone's life. By 2021, Winters had appeared in 116 commercials, a number that seems inconceivable, given that he didn't even want to take a commercial-centered gig. "When they offered me the commercial, I said no," Winters revealed during a 2015 interview with Ricky Camilleri (via HuffPost). "My smarta** the remark was that I became an actor so I wouldn't have to put on a suit and sell insurance.'"

Now, Winters regards the role as one of the major highlights of his career, per Backstage. That's probably because Matt Miller, the writer behind Mayhem, wrote it with Winters in mind. "He took my characters from those three shows and created Mayhem," said Winters. "When they were looking for Mayhem, I think they went out to guys like Jason Statham and Matt Damon—big names. And then they did a search for unknown actors, but this guy Matt Miller, he really pressed Allstate hard and said, "Dean Winters is the guy. Dean is not famous enough where people know him as a household name," he added.

Unfortunately, Winters has also dealt with a few private health battles that threatened his life and livelihood, but his Allstate future, too.