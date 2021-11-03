The Truth About The Allstate Commercial Guy's Amputations

Talented actor Dean Winters has enjoyed a successful career with credits in big-time projects such as "Oz," "30 Rock," and "Law and Order" but some might argue that he is best known for his work as a commercial star for the insurance company, Allstate, wherein he portrays the role of "Mayhem," the dreadful character who is hell-bent on wreaking havoc everywhere whilst also promptly forcing policyholders to ask themselves the all-important question, "are you in good hands?"

Still, during a 2015 interview with Esquire, Winters was adamant that he had no idea how popular the commercial would become, even admitting that he turned the gig down three times before eventually saying yes. "If someone told me an insurance commercial was going to be the thing the resuscitated my career, I would have laughed in your face," he confessed.

Unfortunately, even with long and illustrious careers and an obscene amount of notoriety and fame, there are some things that celebrities are simply not immune to, including physical ailments and health issues.