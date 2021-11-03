The Truth About The Allstate Commercial Guy's Amputations
Talented actor Dean Winters has enjoyed a successful career with credits in big-time projects such as "Oz," "30 Rock," and "Law and Order" but some might argue that he is best known for his work as a commercial star for the insurance company, Allstate, wherein he portrays the role of "Mayhem," the dreadful character who is hell-bent on wreaking havoc everywhere whilst also promptly forcing policyholders to ask themselves the all-important question, "are you in good hands?"
Still, during a 2015 interview with Esquire, Winters was adamant that he had no idea how popular the commercial would become, even admitting that he turned the gig down three times before eventually saying yes. "If someone told me an insurance commercial was going to be the thing the resuscitated my career, I would have laughed in your face," he confessed.
Unfortunately, even with long and illustrious careers and an obscene amount of notoriety and fame, there are some things that celebrities are simply not immune to, including physical ailments and health issues.
Dean Winters has had two toes and half of one thumb amputated
As reported by Page Six, actor Dean Winters picked up a bacterial infection in June 2009 that sent him into cardiac arrest, gave way to a serious case of gangrene, and eventually caused him to endure multiple amputations, including two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he revealed in an exclusive interview with the publication. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof," he explained further about his condition.
Fortunately, Winters refuses to let his physical ailments keep him down. "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it," he explained matter of factly. "I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be," he added. And that he has! It's reported that the actor currently has many balls in the air including a Christmas movie dubbed "Christmas Vs. The Walters" and an offshoot of Netflix's popular series "Tiger King" aptly titled "Joe Exotic," set to be released on Peacock! Perhaps, the best is yet to come for Winters!