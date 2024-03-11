Ryan Gosling's 2024 Oscars Dates Prove Smoking Looks Run In The Family

Ryan Gosling arrived at the 2024 Oscars proving that he's not just Ken — he comes from a whole clan of Barbies and Kens. Instead of bringing along his longtime love Eva Mendes, or his two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, the "Barbie" star brought his sister Mandi, their mother Donna, and his stepfather Valerio Attanasio. We don't know about you, but that's one perfect-looking family!

The quartet made sure to pull up wearing coordinated outfits that made a statement, with the actor donning a bespoke Gucci suit with sparkly lining, while Mandi rocked a floor-sweeping gown with a golden houndstooth design. Meanwhile, his stepdad looked dapper in a classic tux, and his mom stole the show clad in a long black dress with a daring slit and sophisticated cut-out detailing across the chest. She even completed the look with a hot pink clutch, presumably a nod to "Barbie," which just goes to show that she's still Ryan's number one cheerleader!

It was a big night for Ryan, after all, finding him in the running for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and slated to perform his iconic "I'm Just Ken," song, which also happens to be a contender for Best Original Song. Per his co-star Margot Robbie, Gosling himself embraced the opportunity to showcase his talents despite initially showing hesitation. "He jumped at this," she told Variety. "He's going to crush it ... I think he's going to be the highlight of the whole night."