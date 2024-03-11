Ryan Gosling's 2024 Oscars Dates Prove Smoking Looks Run In The Family
Ryan Gosling arrived at the 2024 Oscars proving that he's not just Ken — he comes from a whole clan of Barbies and Kens. Instead of bringing along his longtime love Eva Mendes, or his two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, the "Barbie" star brought his sister Mandi, their mother Donna, and his stepfather Valerio Attanasio. We don't know about you, but that's one perfect-looking family!
The quartet made sure to pull up wearing coordinated outfits that made a statement, with the actor donning a bespoke Gucci suit with sparkly lining, while Mandi rocked a floor-sweeping gown with a golden houndstooth design. Meanwhile, his stepdad looked dapper in a classic tux, and his mom stole the show clad in a long black dress with a daring slit and sophisticated cut-out detailing across the chest. She even completed the look with a hot pink clutch, presumably a nod to "Barbie," which just goes to show that she's still Ryan's number one cheerleader!
It was a big night for Ryan, after all, finding him in the running for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and slated to perform his iconic "I'm Just Ken," song, which also happens to be a contender for Best Original Song. Per his co-star Margot Robbie, Gosling himself embraced the opportunity to showcase his talents despite initially showing hesitation. "He jumped at this," she told Variety. "He's going to crush it ... I think he's going to be the highlight of the whole night."
Looking for Eva? She's just lurking backstage!
Fans know that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes don't make it a habit to make red carpet appearances together, but that didn't stop some from wondering where she was. As if having predicted that people would be on the lookout for her, the "Hitch" star took to Instagram to show that she's very much present at the Oscars to support Gosling, except that she made the conscious decision not to be in the spotlight.
Clad in a laidback attire complete with a cap, Mendes shared a clip of herself standing in front of Ryan's dressing room with "I'm Just Ken" playing in the background. "Always by my man," she wrote in the caption. Just last year, Mendes clarified once and for all why she and Ryan refuse to attend events as a duo like so many other Hollywood couples. "We don't do those things together," Mendes said in response to a fan's Instagram comment. "Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there."
Good thing Ryan is more than happy to invite the rest of his family in lieu of Mendes and their kids, with the Oscars being just one of the many events where he's been accompanied by his loved ones. In 2023, he brought Mandi along to the Canadian press day for "Barbie," gushing to the press that his big sister was a real-life Barbie. "She was too busy being Barbie ... Oh, she was doing all the things all the time," he told ET Canada (via Today). "You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school."