All The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 Oscars

The Oscars are Hollywood's glitziest night, with all of the biggest and brightest stars gathering together to celebrate their box office achievements. But forget the winners and losers, the tears and tantrums, and the never-ending congratulatory speeches — we're here for the red-carpet action — specifically, the worst-dressed celebs and epic wardrobe malfunctions you can't unsee.

The Oscars are the pinnacle of the awards season. Stars pull out all the stops in hopes of grabbing the spotlight, with decidedly mixed results. Despite having a glam squad and a team of stylists to hand, A-listers still manage to fall flat in the fashion stakes. Going by the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Golden Globes and the worst-dressed at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, plenty of stars have failed to learn their style lessons this year. Which, ka-ching! Means guaranteed rich pickings at the Oscars.

The Academy Awards have solid form when it comes to actors committing fashion felonies. Few can forget Lizzie Gardener's gold Amex atrocity from the 1995 awards. Or Demi Moore's 1998 Spanx and tapestry curtain cape ensemble. And, less said the better when it comes to Edy Williams' 1986 barely-there string of pearls monstrosity. So, bust out the gown, dust off the Louboutins, and fire up the limo — we're off to the red carpet to check out all of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Oscars.