John Cena's Nude 2024 Oscars Skit Resuscitates Painfully Boring Show

John Cena brought some much-needed relief from the snore-fest that was the 2024 Oscars. There were no disastrous Oscar moments of note. And following Will Smith's long-term ban from the ceremony, there wasn't a slap scandal in sight. Add Jimmy Kimmel's vanilla hosting to the mix, and the result was a painfully boring Academy Awards show. Or, it would have been if a naked Cena hadn't graced the stage.

Kimmel set up the pro-wrestler and actor's on-camera entrance by talking about the infamous 1974 Oscar streaker incident, which resulted in the host, David Niven, getting an eyeful as a totally naked, mustachioed man ran across the stage while he was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

John Cena naked on stage at the 2024 #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/7mFgSvgZEm — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 11, 2024

"Tonight is the 50th anniversary of what used to be the craziest moment in Oscar history," Kimmel said. "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" he asked, causing a nervous Cena to peek his head out from behind a wall divider and explain that he was having second thoughts. After some coaxing, Cena shimmied onto the stage in his full naked glory, with just a yellow card saving his modesty. Fittingly, Cena was there to present the winner in the best costume category. If anybody cares, it was Holly Waddington for "Poor Things."