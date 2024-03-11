John Cena's Nude 2024 Oscars Skit Resuscitates Painfully Boring Show
John Cena brought some much-needed relief from the snore-fest that was the 2024 Oscars. There were no disastrous Oscar moments of note. And following Will Smith's long-term ban from the ceremony, there wasn't a slap scandal in sight. Add Jimmy Kimmel's vanilla hosting to the mix, and the result was a painfully boring Academy Awards show. Or, it would have been if a naked Cena hadn't graced the stage.
Kimmel set up the pro-wrestler and actor's on-camera entrance by talking about the infamous 1974 Oscar streaker incident, which resulted in the host, David Niven, getting an eyeful as a totally naked, mustachioed man ran across the stage while he was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.
John Cena naked on stage at the 2024 #Oscars.
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 11, 2024
"Tonight is the 50th anniversary of what used to be the craziest moment in Oscar history," Kimmel said. "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" he asked, causing a nervous Cena to peek his head out from behind a wall divider and explain that he was having second thoughts. After some coaxing, Cena shimmied onto the stage in his full naked glory, with just a yellow card saving his modesty. Fittingly, Cena was there to present the winner in the best costume category. If anybody cares, it was Holly Waddington for "Poor Things."
John Cena's streaker moment
Forget the 2024 Oscars' worst-dressed celebs – John Cena was at the top of the night's best-dressed list, and he wasn't wearing a thing. The ripped wrestler stole the Academy Awards show with his streaker skit. "The male body is not a joke," Cena told Jimmy Kimmel. And, clearly, he wasn't joking. To ensure there were no slip-ups resulting in some XXX Oscars action, a source told CNN that organizers ensured Cena "was covered in the groin and butt crack area – and the envelope was velcroed to him."
The Oscars audience was clearly relieved to have some light relief from the dull as dishwater proceedings. X, formerly known as Twitter, lit up with video clips showing Margot Robbie's reaction. The actor had her hands to her face as she tilted her head back, roaring with laughter.
Cena is clearly enjoying his new career as a film star. He had a busy 2023, starring in "Barbie" and "Fast X." He previously starred in "Fast & Furious 9" and "The Suicide Squad." Pierre Morel, who directed Cena in "Freelance," told the Bleacher Report that his wrestling career put him in good stead for acting. "[Wrestlers] have that capacity to somehow make fun of themselves," he said. "They give a little distance. They are what they're supposed to be: Macho, muscled-up-type guys. They know how to play with it, and John has that, too."