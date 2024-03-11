Why Fans Hoped Aaron Rodgers Would Give Jimmy Kimmel The Will Smith Treatment At 2024 Oscars

As host Jimmy Kimmel took over the Oscar stage tonight, many fans watched the television host intently, seemingly hoping, in part, to get a remake of the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. This year's ceremony, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host revealed to CNN that he had no plans to mention NFL player Aaron Rodgers in his monologue. "Uh, I don't know who that is," Kimmel quipped when asked about Rodgers. Speaking further, the nighttime host — who has since been in a feud with Rodgers — admitted he would not be having the athlete on his eponymous show. "The way I look at it. The next step is for Aaron Rodgers to reach out to me — not the other way around. So, I don't see that happening. Listen, we have some major differences in the way we think," Kimmel explained to the outlet.

Despite hinting at what to expect from his monologue and hosting duties, fans anticipated a little drama from both men. "Need Aaron Rodgers to go up on stage tonight and slap Jimmy Kimmel like Will Smith #Oscars," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Is Aaron Rodgers going to be there, could be the designated Kimmel slapper," another user tweeted. But while some fans looked forward to an altercation between the two men, others were even more shocked by the host's decision to steer clear of trouble. "Surprised Jimmy Kimmel didn't throw in an Aaron Rodgers joke in that monologue," the fan wrote in a tweet.

But while Kimmel may have knowingly avoided mentioning the NFL star in his monologue — it's not like he's ever shied away from dropping his name before.