Here's Why Ryan Gosling Wore Sunglasses For His 2024 Oscars Performance

He wears his sunglasses at night! Ryan Gosling was cool and Kenergetic when he took to the Oscars stage for his performance of "I'm Just Ken," which he really sang in the "Barbie" movie. However, he kept his eyeballs covered. After inhabiting the glossy skin of Barbie's fantastic, plastic companion, he's likely learned that every beloved doll comes with a few fun accessories inside their box, and he's previously explained why sunglasses are a must-have item for Ken.

For his Academy Awards performance, Gosling sported a neon pink suit studded with rhinestones. When he began singing, he was seated behind a giggling Margot Robbie. Gosling had a dark cowboy hat pulled down over his eyes, which he removed to reveal his dark shades. He was later joined on stage by a group of male dancers that included his co-Kens Ben Kingsley-Adair and Simu Liu. Gosling then got upstaged by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who made a surprise cameo during his performance and did some epic shredding. One of the song's co-writers, Mark Ronson, also got to demonstrate his guitar skills.

At one point, Gosling was lifted in the air as dancers held up large cut-outs of Barbie's head. It was the OG-version of the doll, complete with her retro cat-eye sunglasses. But according to Gosling, Ken doesn't just wear shades to complement one of his lady's most iconic looks — and he likely had a good reason for wearing sunglasses indoors like Jack Nicholson.