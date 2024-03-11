Ryan Gosling Was To Blame For Emma Stone's Embarrassing 2024 Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction

She might now be a two-time Academy Award winner, but not even Emma Stone is immune to a fashion disaster. While accepting her award for best actress at the 2024 Oscars, Stone revealed she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction. "Oh boy. My dress is broken," Stone said during her acceptance speech before adding that it most likely happened as she danced with Ryan Gosling during his performance at the event. "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure. I don't know what I'm saying," she quipped.

Earlier in the show, Gosling delivered a show-stopping performance of the Oscar-nominated "I'm Just Ken," Dressed in a hot pink suit, Gosling was joined on stage by his "Barbie" co-stars, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Kingsley Ben-Adir — all of whom also acted as Ken in the fantasy comedy film. Amid his performance, Gosling walked to the audience, holding up the mic to some of his other co-stars, including Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. And while she might not have been a part of the movie, Stone proved herself to be just as much of a "Barbie" fan as the rest of us. With Gosling holding up a mic to her mouth, the "Cruella" star sang and danced along to Ken's tune.

While the performance might have caused Stone a wardrobe malfunction, it proved to be the highlight of the show — at least for many fans.