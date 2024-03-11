Ryan Gosling Was To Blame For Emma Stone's Embarrassing 2024 Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction
She might now be a two-time Academy Award winner, but not even Emma Stone is immune to a fashion disaster. While accepting her award for best actress at the 2024 Oscars, Stone revealed she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction. "Oh boy. My dress is broken," Stone said during her acceptance speech before adding that it most likely happened as she danced with Ryan Gosling during his performance at the event. "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure. I don't know what I'm saying," she quipped.
Earlier in the show, Gosling delivered a show-stopping performance of the Oscar-nominated "I'm Just Ken," Dressed in a hot pink suit, Gosling was joined on stage by his "Barbie" co-stars, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and Kingsley Ben-Adir — all of whom also acted as Ken in the fantasy comedy film. Amid his performance, Gosling walked to the audience, holding up the mic to some of his other co-stars, including Margot Robbie and America Ferrera. And while she might not have been a part of the movie, Stone proved herself to be just as much of a "Barbie" fan as the rest of us. With Gosling holding up a mic to her mouth, the "Cruella" star sang and danced along to Ken's tune.
While the performance might have caused Stone a wardrobe malfunction, it proved to be the highlight of the show — at least for many fans.
A walk down La La Land
It might have cost her a zipper, but not even Emma Stone could resist Ryan Gosling's charm during his electrifying performance. "I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number just blew my mind and I was right there and I was going for it and things happened," she recounted at the post-show press conference (via The Hollywood Reporter). Stone wasn't the only one excited as the performance sent social media fans into a meltdown.
"This was THE Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling moment I have waited for all awards season," one person wrote on X(formerly known as Twitter). "RYAN GOSLING JUST GAVE THE MIC TO EMMA STONE FOR A BRIEF MOMENT THIS IS MY LA LA LAND FLASHBACKS HAPPENING AGAIN OH NO," another user tweeted. "Ryan Gosling performing 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars was worth it just for this moment with Emma Stone," a third fan quipped.
If you recall, the two actors teamed up in 2016, playing lead characters Mia and Sebastian in "La La Land," the musical romance film that would give Stone her first Oscar win. Often ranked as one of the best musicals of all time, "La La Land" remains beloved by movie lovers, thanks in part to the incredible chemistry between Mia and Sebastian. Little wonder fans were excited to see their favorite on-screen couple!
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's years-long friendship
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling may not be each other's love interests in real life, but these two are prime examples of co-stars turned friends. While "La La Land" is their most popular project together thus far, Stone and Gosling met while filming 2011's "Crazy Stupid Love." Since then, the Hollywood stars have enjoyed an enduring friendship, often gushing about each other in interviews. "Emma Stone is just, like, constantly opening Christmas presents. There's nobody like her. As soon as she signed on to the film, I knew it was going to be good," Gosling told ET of his collaboration with Stone on "La La Land."
Stone, on the other hand, has described her former co-star as "genuinely funny," adding that he was always fun to work with. "I keep calling him teammate, but he is! He's a good teammate. He's really fun to act with and hang out with. He's just...I dunno. He's the best!," she shared in the same interview with the outlet. In addition to "La La Land" and "Crazy Stupid Love," Stone and Gosling have also worked together on the "Gangster Squad," an action thriller that saw them play on-screen lovers yet again.