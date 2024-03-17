Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were worth as much as $740 million when they embarked on their new lives as political power players in 2017, according to an ABC News report, so they were flush with more than enough cash to provide their three kids with a cushy lifestyle.

Jared and Ivanka's kids do have to follow a few rules, and their mom has a good reason for laying down the law from time to time. The couple's oldest child, Arabella Kushner, was about to become a big sister when Ivanka told Us Weekly that she was concerned about her daughter's struggle to grasp the concept of sharing. "The one thing I won't tolerate is her being spoiled or bratty," she said. But Arabella was forced to accept that she would have to share her parents with baby brother Joseph Frederick Kushner when he joined the family in 2013. Ivanka and Jared's youngest child, Theodore James Kushner, arrived in 2016 while one of the family's biggest spenders was making a career move that would upend the Kushner kids' lives. Their grandfather, Donald Trump, owned some stupidly expensive things before he launched his first presidential run.

Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore have lived in a Trump Park Avenue penthouse in NYC, a spacious home in Washington, D.C., and a Miami mansion on an island known as "Billionaire Bunker." While their locations have changed, one thing has remained the same: their ridiculously lavish way of living.