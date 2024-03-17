Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Kids Live Extremely Lavish Lives
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were worth as much as $740 million when they embarked on their new lives as political power players in 2017, according to an ABC News report, so they were flush with more than enough cash to provide their three kids with a cushy lifestyle.
Jared and Ivanka's kids do have to follow a few rules, and their mom has a good reason for laying down the law from time to time. The couple's oldest child, Arabella Kushner, was about to become a big sister when Ivanka told Us Weekly that she was concerned about her daughter's struggle to grasp the concept of sharing. "The one thing I won't tolerate is her being spoiled or bratty," she said. But Arabella was forced to accept that she would have to share her parents with baby brother Joseph Frederick Kushner when he joined the family in 2013. Ivanka and Jared's youngest child, Theodore James Kushner, arrived in 2016 while one of the family's biggest spenders was making a career move that would upend the Kushner kids' lives. Their grandfather, Donald Trump, owned some stupidly expensive things before he launched his first presidential run.
Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore have lived in a Trump Park Avenue penthouse in NYC, a spacious home in Washington, D.C., and a Miami mansion on an island known as "Billionaire Bunker." While their locations have changed, one thing has remained the same: their ridiculously lavish way of living.
The Kushner kids' privileged NYC upbringing
While building her fashion empire in New York, Ivanka Trump had some help maintaining her mom-boss image. Proving that she had mastered the art of the two-for-one deal, she hired a nanny who would care for her kids and teach them Mandarin. The nanny presumably watched the children when Ivanka and Jared Kushner were at work and during their nightly outings. "I get here in three minutes and give them a bath, read to them, and put them to bed, and then I go out almost every night right afterward with Jared," Ivanka told Vogue of her post-work routine in 2015.
At breakfast time, the Kushner kids did not wolf down microwaved bowls of instant oatmeal with bits of freeze-dried fruit. "I get out all sorts of toppings — chia seeds, berries, flaxseed, goji berries, cinnamon, walnuts, and almonds — and the kids get to 'decorate' their oatmeal," Ivanka told My Morning Routine. Also on the menu were omelet and watermelon pieces shaped like moons and stars. And for a bedtime snack? Fresh raspberries with melted chocolate.
During those days, Ivanka might enlist Arabella's help modeling shoes from her kids' clothing line or take the toddler to an opera in Vienna at Christmastime. She also gave her kids tennis lessons and dressed Joseph in a dashing tuxedo whenever she got a Met Gala invite. "It's become a family tradition for him to escort me to the car and see us off," she wrote on Instagram.
Inside their charmed White House experience
While Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's messy entanglements with Donald Trump's administration became a nonstop source of controversy, their kids made a great distraction from unflattering headlines. For their grandfather's inauguration weekend, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore wore designs created by Petit Peony founder Kate Bowen. According to the Daily Mail, Ivanka spent $1,700 on custom rompers, coats, and dresses. The kids later left their mark on the White House when their bronzed handprints were added to the stone walkway of the Children's Garden. Little Theodore gave his mom another memory to treasure by learning how to crawl on the White House floor.
Arabella's Mandarin studies came in handy when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Mar-a-Lago in 2017 — she helped her family score some brownie points with him by singing a Chinese children's song. In addition to charming world leaders, she made some feathered friends when she and her siblings participated in the White House's annual turkey pardoning ceremonies. Another perk of living in the White House was having access to an in-house florist. On Instagram, Ivanka revealed that Arabella took advantage of this when she wanted to gift her teachers with some floral arrangements. The kids also got to explore D.C. outside the confines of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "We'll do picnics on Theodore Roosevelt Island," Ivanka told Us Weekly. "I took my daughter to the Supreme Court to hear a case, we've gone to the Museum of African American History and Culture."
They've received some extravagant gifts
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner don't often flaunt the gifts they purchase for their children. However, Ivanka couldn't resist showing off the mini Lamborghini that Joseph received when he celebrated turning 3 years old in 2016. According to the Daily Mail, the little boy's parents likely paid around $300 for the flashy toy, which he could be seen cruising around in on Ivanka's Instagram Stories. Ivanka also shared a photo of Arabella's 2019 birthday gift, a white puppy named Winter. Some of Ivanka's followers guessed the little dog was a Pomsky, a cross between a Pomeranian and a Siberian Husky.
In 2016, Ivanka told Fit Pregnancy that Arabella was gifted a tiny piano as a baby. "I'd love for her to learn to play," she said. However, it was Joseph who was pictured playing the toddler-sized grand piano in a 2015 Instagram photo. At that time, Arabella was more interested in twirling in toe shoes than tickling the ivories; Ivanka revealed that the tot was taking ballet lessons.
Arabella likely has an impressive trove of jewelry already, thanks to her dad's generous spending on sparkly gifts. "Sometimes he'll give me a nice piece of jewelry and then he'll gift a piece for me to give to our daughter Arabella," Ivanka told Elle in 2015. She also confessed to borrowing Arabella's accessories, explaining, "I figure giving it a little test run is better than having it sit in the jewelry box waiting for another decade!"
The Kushner children are world travelers
By the time they were joining their grandfather for trips on Air Force 1, the Kushner kids were experienced air travelers. As a toddler, Arabella had visited St. Petersburg and learned how to make pizza in Rome. The family had grown by one in 2015 when they jetted off to Aspen to go skiing, and baby Theodore was on board when they returned there in 2017. Other members of the Trump clan joined them, and CBS News later reported that security for the large group cost American taxpayers around $300,000.
The Kushner kids' global excursions seemed to increase after Donald Trump's failed bid for re-election in 2020. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner weren't helping him with his third presidential campaign, so they apparently had more free time. In November 2022, they took their children to Egypt, where they explored Luxor's ancient ruins and rode camels in Cairo. "So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!" Ivanka wrote on Instagram. Days later, the Kushners headed to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.
Ivanka and Arabella flew to Paris for a girls' trip in December 2022. They visited the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, where Arabella snapped a photo of the Mona Lisa with the camera she had brought along. In 2023, Ivanka and Arabella were spotted enjoying some more mommy-daughter time in Spain, where they rode horses on a ranch owned by singer Julio Iglesias.
They know how to party
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner always make sure that their kids' birthdays are special. Theodore's party for his second birthday was construction-themed, so his cake was shaped like a yellow wheel loader. And when he celebrated his seventh birthday at a Miami skate park, he was photographed rocking a custom T-shirt commemorating the occasion.
Arabella's guests were served candied apples at her Snow White-themed birthday party in 2015. When she turned 6 years old two years later, she included a sweet and savory treat on her party menu: hot dog wieners wrapped with marshmallows. Arabella is a huge Disney princess fan who has worn Snow White and Elsa costumes at her birthday bashes, but she looked like an actual princess for her 2023 bat mitzvah. Her sparkly blue-and-gold gown was a Custom by Zoe design with a fun feature: the skirt's lower layer was removable.
Arabella is growing up so fast, and she's starting to get invited to some grown-up events. She accompanied her parents in 2024 when they attended the wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's wealthiest person. The festivities lasted three days, so Arabella got to rock three designer outfits. They included a beaded sari and a strapless yellow Manish Malhotra gown with a multi-patterned skirt. Rihanna performed for the wedding guests, who included Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. So even without a White House connection, Arabella was able to enter the orbit of some of the world's most influential entrepreneurs.