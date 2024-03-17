How Glen Powell Slammed Those Sydney Sweeney Cheating Rumors

When Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were cast to play each other's love interest in the 2023 romance comedy "Anyone But You," both were in serious relationships with other people. Powell, now 35, was dating model Gigi Paris since early 2020, while Sweeney, 26, had been engaged to her longtime boyfriend, producer Jonathan Davino, since February 2022. Yet, that didn't stop fans from speculating whether Powell and Sweeney might be secretly an item after photos of them seemingly flirting around in Australia while shooting their film surfaced online. "It's a rom-com," Sweeney said in response to the rumors in a later interview with Variety. "That's what people want!" She then stressed, "Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."

Around that same time, Paris sparked breakup rumors with Powell after she unfollowed the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and shared a cryptic post on her Instagram feed, which naturally added more fuel to the gossip fire. A source eventually confirmed their split to People, saying things had been rocky between the two for quite some time. "Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good," the source claimed. They added that Sweeney wasn't involved in the breakup drama. "Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up," they stressed. Since then, Powell has broken his silence on those rumors linking him to his co-star, and he's not happy about them.