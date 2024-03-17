How Glen Powell Slammed Those Sydney Sweeney Cheating Rumors
When Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were cast to play each other's love interest in the 2023 romance comedy "Anyone But You," both were in serious relationships with other people. Powell, now 35, was dating model Gigi Paris since early 2020, while Sweeney, 26, had been engaged to her longtime boyfriend, producer Jonathan Davino, since February 2022. Yet, that didn't stop fans from speculating whether Powell and Sweeney might be secretly an item after photos of them seemingly flirting around in Australia while shooting their film surfaced online. "It's a rom-com," Sweeney said in response to the rumors in a later interview with Variety. "That's what people want!" She then stressed, "Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."
Around that same time, Paris sparked breakup rumors with Powell after she unfollowed the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and shared a cryptic post on her Instagram feed, which naturally added more fuel to the gossip fire. A source eventually confirmed their split to People, saying things had been rocky between the two for quite some time. "Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good," the source claimed. They added that Sweeney wasn't involved in the breakup drama. "Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up," they stressed. Since then, Powell has broken his silence on those rumors linking him to his co-star, and he's not happy about them.
Glen Powell called the cheating rumors 'disorienting and unfair'
In the wake of his split from Gigi Paris and his alleged affair with Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell sat down with Men's Health magazine to talk about his reflections on love, relationships, and the struggles that come with being in the public eye. While addressing the drama surrounding his rumored fling with Sweeney, Powell said he felt the whole thing was upsetting and unjust. "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now," he said. He also touched a bit on his romantic relationships and explained how fame has affected his dating life. "It's a lot to deal with," Powell said, adding that despite his efforts to be a great partner, the career path he's chosen means romance is often all but impossible to maintain.
Meanwhile, when speaking to Glamour U.K. about those cheating allegations, Sweeney spoke out in defense of her former co-star. "It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad," she said. "I care for him so much." On the public fascination with their love lives, Sweeney believes that it has something to do with the fact that she's very secretive when it comes to her own relationship with Jonathan Davino — whom, by the way, is still very much her fiancé. "The press loves to create drama in stories," she told Glamour.
What Glen has said about working with Sydney
Regardless of the buzz surrounding their insane chemistry on-set, it's clear that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney had a blast working together on "Anyone But You." Speaking with ET in December to promote their latest film, Powell gushed about Sweeney by describing the "Euphoria" star as one of the easiest leading ladies he's ever worked with. "I mean, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney," he said. He also described Sweeney as one of the most talented actors of her generation, hands down. "We make each other laugh," Powell said. "This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with." To be fair, we can totally see why fans would assume these two are secretly in love.
As for whether he would like to work with Sweeney again in the future, that would be a resounding yes. In fact, Powell dished to Variety on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet in February that he and Sweeney are already looking for their next script. "We're definitely trying to find the next thing," said Powell. He added that it would be wonderful to work with Sweeney again on a new project. "When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun," he then told the outlet.