Everything We Know About TikToker Katie Feeney

Born in 2002 to a deputy state attorney father and event planner manager mother, Katie Feeney was pretty much a complete unknown at the start of the decade. But having since amassed nearly 600 million TikTok likes and billions of YouTube views, she's now one of the most popular sports-based personalities in the social media sphere.

And the wider world is starting to take note, too. Feeney has been tapped up by everyone from the Washington Commanders to the White House in recent years for her ability to make short-form content both educational and entertaining. You may well have seen her cover the Super Bowl, the World Series, and her much-loved Penn State college football team, too.

But what exactly do we know about Feeney the person? From business ambitions and dancing beginnings to power couple relationships and hefty bank balances, here's a deep dive into the life of the young trailblazer.