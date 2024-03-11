The Delicious Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left The 2024 Oscars Early
Jamie Lee Curtis snuck out of the 2024 Oscars early. But it wasn't because she was bored senseless like most viewers watching from home. No. Curtis had a delicious and mouth-watering reason for axing the awards show before the best picture acceptance speech rolled around.
Curtis was hands down one of the best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Oscars. The actor looked stunning in minimal makeup and a classic fitted black Dolce & Gabbana gown accessorized with a chunky gold arm cuff. She was at Hollywood's biggest night to present the Best Supporting Actress award to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers." Curtis won the prize herself in 2023 for her role in the indie flick, "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once."
Curtis didn't hang around for long after her duties were fulfilled. Unfortunately for her, though, the early departure meant that she missed out on the only bits of light relief during the night: John Cena's nude best costume skit and Ryan Gosling's absolutely fabulous Kenergetic rhinestone-infused performance. The "Barbie" star took to the stage with Mark Ronson to perform I'm Just Ken. Gosling wore sunglasses for the performance along with a neon pink suit and was joined by Guns & Roses guitarist Slash. Still, Curtis had much more pressing matters than wasting time reveling in celebrity fodder and awards nonsense. She had a fast food itch that needed to be scratched.
Jamie Lee Curtis was all about the In-N-Out
Jamie Lee Curtis had a delicious reason to leave the 2024 Oscars early, and it involved a fast food fix. Not just any old fast food, though. Oh no. Curtis was hankering for the California King of fried fare — In-N-Out. The actor hot-hoofed it from the Dolby Theater and drove straight to the nearest drive-through to pick up a burger, fries, and soda.
The actor documented the burger run in a series of Instagram pictures. The first shows her smiling in the passenger's seat of her car. The second features an In-N-Out server taking her order. The final displays her hamburger haul in all its glory. "Fly in. Get fluffed and folded. Present at Oscars. Go to In-N-Out burger. Fly away," Curtis wrote in a checklist-style caption.
Less fortunate stars had to make do with the paltry offerings available at the Wolfgang Puck-catered official post-Oscars Governors Ball. The New York Times noted that British fare was served up in honor of the night's big winner, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Guests feasted on fish and chips, roast beef, and Yorkshire puddings.
Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscars Instagram spree
Jamie Lee Curtis continued her Instagram photo spree post-In-N-Out feast. She poked fun at herself by sharing a side-by-side composite of herself decked out in all her Oscars glory next to a shot of herself in the same pose, clad in a cozy onesie, sneakers, and what looks like an ice pack around her lower arm. "Reality rules," Curtis captioned the black and white picture.
The actor also shared a photo of herself with her glam squad prepping her to get ready for the big night. Curtis is seen standing in her Dolce & Gabbana gown, smiling, as a hairdresser and make-up artist apply their finishing touches to her look.
In another pic, Curtis explained the significance of the gold arm cuff she wore to the awards show. She shared that it was created by Cathy Waterman and featured "a diamond-encrusted replica of the Winged Victory of Samothrace." The jewelry designer first saw the Samothrace statue in the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, and it immediately resonated with her. "It showed her that there was a huge unknown world out there and led her to a study of ancient history. What an inspiration she's been for Cathy, and It's my great honor to wear her to the Oscars on my wrist!" Curtis wrote.