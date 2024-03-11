The Delicious Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left The 2024 Oscars Early

Jamie Lee Curtis snuck out of the 2024 Oscars early. But it wasn't because she was bored senseless like most viewers watching from home. No. Curtis had a delicious and mouth-watering reason for axing the awards show before the best picture acceptance speech rolled around.

Curtis was hands down one of the best-dressed celebs at the 2024 Oscars. The actor looked stunning in minimal makeup and a classic fitted black Dolce & Gabbana gown accessorized with a chunky gold arm cuff. She was at Hollywood's biggest night to present the Best Supporting Actress award to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers." Curtis won the prize herself in 2023 for her role in the indie flick, "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once."

Curtis didn't hang around for long after her duties were fulfilled. Unfortunately for her, though, the early departure meant that she missed out on the only bits of light relief during the night: John Cena's nude best costume skit and Ryan Gosling's absolutely fabulous Kenergetic rhinestone-infused performance. The "Barbie" star took to the stage with Mark Ronson to perform I'm Just Ken. Gosling wore sunglasses for the performance along with a neon pink suit and was joined by Guns & Roses guitarist Slash. Still, Curtis had much more pressing matters than wasting time reveling in celebrity fodder and awards nonsense. She had a fast food itch that needed to be scratched.