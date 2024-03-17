How Wendy Williams Really Lost So Much Of Her Money

Wendy Williams' utter and complete downfall started way before the iconic "The Wendy Williams" show came to an end, and a lot of it had to do with her state of health. The celebrated host had been open about dealing with several medical conditions, including Graves' disease — a condition that led to noticeable changes in her appearance, such as protruding eyes — hyperthyroidism, and more. In addition to her health woes, she also claimed to have lost her fortune, revealing in the "Where is Wendy Williams?" documentary that she's in deep financial ruin.

It's hard to fathom how Williams would lose her money quickly, given the substantial income she earned from her eponymous show. Reportedly, she enjoyed a handsome $10 million salary or around $55,000 per episode. But in the documentary, Williams broke down in front of the camera, claiming outright, "I have no money." What's even more curious is that she made similar statements in the past, telling rapper Fat Joe in a 2022 interview that she "only has $2 and nothing else" (via Atlanta Black Star) when she was asked about the rumors that she had no access to her funds. "Somebody stopped giving me my money," she added. "Somebody stopped giving me my American Express... I have no money."

While the specifics of Williams' current financial state remain uncertain, including her total assets and available cash, what's clear now is that she indeed lacks direct access to her money. Apparently, her funds are being managed by someone else.