What Wendy Williams Really Blames For The Fallout With Her Son

The following article includes mentions of alcohol abuse.

Wendy Williams is a lot of things, but what she prides herself in the most is being a mom to Kevin Hunter Jr., her only child with her former spouse, Kevin Hunter Sr. According to the former TV host herself, Kevin Jr. is her pride and joy, describing him as her "hard-won child."

In a PBS special titled "American Masters: The Women's List," Williams opened up about her rocky road to motherhood. "I fought tooth and nail to be a mother. I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months. That's when you have the clothes already picked out, the nursery is already painted. They ask you do you want a funeral or do you want the cremation," she shared (via Essence). "I would've loved to have had more children but I don't want to test my blessing. Being a mother is for me. It's not for everybody. It's for me." Williams had been so committed to motherhood that she even chose to remain with Kevin Sr. following his infidelity, prioritizing her son's well-being over her own. "I stuck with my ex-husband because we had a son. If we didn't have children, I would've been out," she told ET. The pair ended up divorcing in 2019.

But despite being a doting mother to Kevin Jr. and catering to his every whim, Williams is also the first to admit that she had not been a perfect parent. The media personality later revealed that their relationship had been tarnished, primarily because of her excessive alcohol use.