Did Wendy Williams' Son Really Give Her An Ultimatum?

Wendy Williams' health issues have been well documented. The gossipy talk show host's name has been firmly in the spotlight since September, when it was announced via Instagram that her return to the show was delayed as a result of health issues tied to her Graves' Disease as well as a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Williams' return has since been pushed back several times more, with "The Wendy Williams Show" confirming in December that she will not be back through January. More guest hosts were announced for the first month of 2021, which will mark four months since she was expected to return.

Williams directly addressed her health problems and her impending return in an Instagram post on November 8 when she explained that she was "making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected." She added she was "doing everything [she] can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy."

There has been plenty of speculation since then about how she's really doing, with rumors even swirling in November that the former radio host may have dementia and is confined to a wheelchair. Williams' brother shut down those allegations though, around the same time it was reported Williams had spent time in a wellness center in Miami.

Now there's even more speculation about what's going on in the star's personal life — and this time it involves her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.