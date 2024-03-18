Chris Pratt Took His Role In A Pringles Commercial Very Seriously
For many fans, 2024's Super Bowl commercials — including Jennifer Lopez's and Beyonce's iconic ad spots – were some of the best Super Bowl commercials ever aired. While not every commercial measured up to the stars' respective ads with Dunkin Donuts and Verizon, most of the celebrities in this year's group presented fans with ads so entertaining that they probably forgot they were being sold something. For instance, "Parks and Recreation" alum Chris Pratt made a hilarious appearance in one of this year's funniest Super Bowl commercials. Pratt joined the Super Bowl ad frenzy with Pringles, transforming into the chip brand's iconic, flat-faced mascot, Mr. Pringle, for a spot that definitely didn't fall flat.
The spot starts with Pratt sporting a large mustache and buying Pringles at a gas station. The cashier comments that Pratt looks like "the Pringles guy," and takes a photo for social media before the actor can protest. Although Pratt disagrees, social media brands him as the next Mr. P. But once his agent presents him with an official acting role as the character, Pratt can't resist and fully embodies his new persona in a full-blown feature film set in the frontier period. The cashier, whose candidness started it all, eventually asks Pratt if he'll rope her into his fee for the film to no avail.
Pratt took the commercial seriously, making a major sacrifice behind the scenes to shoot the ad.
Chris Pratt grew an extra long mustache
Chris Pratt is no stranger to facial hair, as his mustache has become a signature part of his look in recent years. GQ even featured him in their 2016 guide on how men could embrace the facial hair trend without dating their looks. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star also made his mustache the star of the show as he and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, rang in the new year in 2023. "New year, new stache, same us," tweeted Pratt alongside a photo of himself sporting his impressive facial hair. "Wishing all of you a healthy, happy, and blessed #NewYear!"
However, Pratt still put in a little extra work as he unknowingly prepared for his Pringles commercial. In his personal time, Pratt worked hard to grow his mustache extra long, efforts that eventually led to his ad spot with Pringles. "I grew it out and shaved down the sides, and it curled up," Pratt revealed to Variety. Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, reportedly said, "That's actually a good look for a character. Have you ever played a character with that type of mustache?" leading him to keep the look. "I must have posted something on social media," continued Pratt, who revealed that Pringles reached out to him. The rest, as they say, is history.
Chris Pratt's wife also made sacrifices
Katherine Schwarzenegger may have encouraged her husband, Chris Pratt, to parlay his new look into a new job, but that doesn't mean she was happy about his extra facial hair. In January 2024, Schwarzenegger threw a little shade at Pratt's mustache during a paid partnership with Pringles. "Now all of you get to find out the reason I've been putting up with @prattprattpratt's intense mustache for so many months," she wrote on Instagram. "It's something I've come to know all too well and was present at far too many milestone moments ... He's the man behind the mysterious @pringles mustache. Can't wait to see his commercial at the big game!" she added at the time.
Although every joke contains an ounce of truth, Pratt likes to think that Schwarzenegger secretly enjoys his facial hair. During an interview with Today, Pratt said, "My wife at one point said, 'You know, honey, I'm the only one who has to suffer through this mustache.' But I think she was just teasing me in good fun." In fact, Pratt believes that his kids also appreciate his mustache. "I think they liked it. In fact, I'd been growing my facial hair out for so long that when I shaved, my kids were a little confused, especially my young girls," said Pratt. "But they like it. I think they like it. And I like it, too."