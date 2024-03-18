Chris Pratt Took His Role In A Pringles Commercial Very Seriously

For many fans, 2024's Super Bowl commercials — including Jennifer Lopez's and Beyonce's iconic ad spots – were some of the best Super Bowl commercials ever aired. While not every commercial measured up to the stars' respective ads with Dunkin Donuts and Verizon, most of the celebrities in this year's group presented fans with ads so entertaining that they probably forgot they were being sold something. For instance, "Parks and Recreation" alum Chris Pratt made a hilarious appearance in one of this year's funniest Super Bowl commercials. Pratt joined the Super Bowl ad frenzy with Pringles, transforming into the chip brand's iconic, flat-faced mascot, Mr. Pringle, for a spot that definitely didn't fall flat.

The spot starts with Pratt sporting a large mustache and buying Pringles at a gas station. The cashier comments that Pratt looks like "the Pringles guy," and takes a photo for social media before the actor can protest. Although Pratt disagrees, social media brands him as the next Mr. P. But once his agent presents him with an official acting role as the character, Pratt can't resist and fully embodies his new persona in a full-blown feature film set in the frontier period. The cashier, whose candidness started it all, eventually asks Pratt if he'll rope her into his fee for the film to no avail.

Pratt took the commercial seriously, making a major sacrifice behind the scenes to shoot the ad.