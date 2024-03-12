Ozzy Osbourne's Latest Photo Has Us Even More Worried About His Health
Ozzy Osbourne took the world by storm with his heavy metal music, but in the past couple of years, the once-wild Ozzy has dealt with a history of health issues, and his latest public photo has us worried.
Ozzy's health took a turn in 2019 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. The "Crazy Train" singer announced the news on Good Morning America and revealed he had suffered a fall years back that resulted in surgery, which he says "screwed up" his nerves. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that he had been diagnosed with PARK 2, a form of Parkinson's disease, while recovering from the fall. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," Sharon explained. "It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then, a really bad day." Despite his diagnosis, Ozzy wanted to keep performing, and continued for years before it became too much.
In 2023, Ozzy revealed on social media that he would be cancelling a planned tour of Europe and the U.K. due to his latest health struggles, specifically dealing with his spine. "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," he wrote. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident where I damaged my spine ... Never would I have imagined that my touring days would end this way." People knew Ozzy was struggling health-wise, but his latest photo in public has raised even more concerns.
Ozzy Osbourne was seen in a wheelchair
Ozzy Osbourne is worrying fans with his latest public photograph. The heavy metal musician was seen out in Los Angeles, California, trying to keep a low profile with dark clothing, a brimmed hat, and a mask covering his face. Despite the effort to keep out of the spotlight, Ozzy was noticed by the paparazzi, seemingly in a frail condition being moved to his car in a wheelchair. Considering the major health struggles he has faced in the past couple of years, it's not surprising he needed some assistance, but it still shocked fans.
There are plenty of things we don't know about Ozzy, but his health hasn't been among them. The musician has been candid about his health struggles, and he even told Rolling Stone U.K. in November 2023 that he'd made peace with the idea of being in his last years. He explained that his wife, Sharon Osbourne, got upset at him for smoking before he explained to her how he believes he doesn't have much time left on this Earth. "I said, 'How long do you want me to f****** live for?!' At best, I've got ten years left and when you're older, time picks up speed."
Fans of the heavy metal musician, of course, want him in the best health, even if he's not performing.
Ozzy Osbourne has been slowly recovering from surgeries
It was a bit surprising to see Ozzy Osbourne in a wheelchair after he had just revealed that he was on the road to recovery following a recent surgery. Ozzy had opened up about his final surgery back in September 2023 on "The Osbournes Podcast." He said, "Tomorrow I have my final surgery on my neck. Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."
Months later, during a January 2024 episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," Osbourne sat down with his good friend and fellow musician Billy Morrison, and gave a health update to listeners. Osbourne revealed that he has recently been sober and his health was on the mend. "I just came back from the doctor today, and my blood clots are gone, everything's back to normal," he said. "I can bend my neck. I just gotta get my balance going now."
The "Mr. Crowley" singer also shared that he hasn't seen many doctors since going through a handful of life-altering surgeries, which he saw as a good thing. He explained, "It's a slow recovery because I'm not as young as I used to be, so recovery of anything is gonna take time." Osbourne suggested he was making good recovery, but fans are still worried about the musician, especially after his latest outing showed his seemingly fragile condition.