Ozzy Osbourne's Latest Photo Has Us Even More Worried About His Health

Ozzy Osbourne took the world by storm with his heavy metal music, but in the past couple of years, the once-wild Ozzy has dealt with a history of health issues, and his latest public photo has us worried.

Ozzy's health took a turn in 2019 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. The "Crazy Train" singer announced the news on Good Morning America and revealed he had suffered a fall years back that resulted in surgery, which he says "screwed up" his nerves. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed that he had been diagnosed with PARK 2, a form of Parkinson's disease, while recovering from the fall. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," Sharon explained. "It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then, a really bad day." Despite his diagnosis, Ozzy wanted to keep performing, and continued for years before it became too much.

In 2023, Ozzy revealed on social media that he would be cancelling a planned tour of Europe and the U.K. due to his latest health struggles, specifically dealing with his spine. "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," he wrote. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident where I damaged my spine ... Never would I have imagined that my touring days would end this way." People knew Ozzy was struggling health-wise, but his latest photo in public has raised even more concerns.