Trump Appears To Ignore Ivanka's Son In New Video & It's So Sad
Ivanka Trump appeared displeased with her father's behavior when they attended UFC 299 together in Miami. In 2022, Ivanka announced that she wouldn't be involved in Donald Trump's campaign after he decided to run for president again. Since then, she hasn't been spotted out in public with her dad often, which suggests that Ivanka and Donald's relationship might not be as strong as it once seemed. However, it was one of Donald's grandkids who got snubbed during his interaction with Ivanka and her family at the UFC matchup between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.
Donald was in his element at the event, having entered the arena with UFC president Dana White. A song by one of Donald's biggest celeb supporters, Kid Rock, was blaring, and a number of fans seemed eager to greet the former president. At one point, he was even filmed chatting with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, who gave him a warm hug.
Ivanka sat cageside with Donald and her husband, Jared Kushner. A video filmed before the fight also shows Ivanka and Jared milling around with one of their sons. The footage is grainy, but based on his height, the child appears to be their oldest son, Joseph. The Kushners are apparently waiting to greet Donald, but what happens when he reaches them is heartbreaking.
Donald Trump didn't acknowledge his grandson
With "American Badass" blasting on the speakers, Donald Trump stopped to pat a few backs and shake a few hands, including that of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. When he reached Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, he hugged them. Joseph Kushner looked like he was eagerly waiting to say hello to his grandfather, and he appeared dejected when Donald didn't even glance at him. Ivanka placed her hand on the little boy's shoulder and watched as her father resumed his schmoozing with supporters.
Now I see what Ivanka was so pissed. Trump blew off his own grandson while he was mugging with B List celebrities and the kid was pretty bummed out. This is who he really is behind the fake show. pic.twitter.com/EGBPAeuLaj
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 12, 2024
Ivanka had a smile plastered on her face as Donald left, but it flickered into an annoyed expression as she turned toward Joseph. The downcast tween was staring at the floor, and she seemed to be comforting him.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, had plenty to say about the video. "Wow. Can't believe he ignored his own grandson. But then again. He probably didn't even know who the kid was," one critic quipped. "Grandpa has no use for anything that doesn't enrich him," another wrote.
The interaction reminded a third person of something the late Ivana Trump once said about her ex-husband's awkwardness around children. In a 2017 appearance on AM970's The Answer (via the New York Post), Ivanka's mom stated, "[Donald] did not know how to speak the children's language. He was not able to do it until the kids were in university." Maybe Joseph will get a handshake in about eight years or so.