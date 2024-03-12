Trump Appears To Ignore Ivanka's Son In New Video & It's So Sad

Ivanka Trump appeared displeased with her father's behavior when they attended UFC 299 together in Miami. In 2022, Ivanka announced that she wouldn't be involved in Donald Trump's campaign after he decided to run for president again. Since then, she hasn't been spotted out in public with her dad often, which suggests that Ivanka and Donald's relationship might not be as strong as it once seemed. However, it was one of Donald's grandkids who got snubbed during his interaction with Ivanka and her family at the UFC matchup between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

Donald was in his element at the event, having entered the arena with UFC president Dana White. A song by one of Donald's biggest celeb supporters, Kid Rock, was blaring, and a number of fans seemed eager to greet the former president. At one point, he was even filmed chatting with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, who gave him a warm hug.

Ivanka sat cageside with Donald and her husband, Jared Kushner. A video filmed before the fight also shows Ivanka and Jared milling around with one of their sons. The footage is grainy, but based on his height, the child appears to be their oldest son, Joseph. The Kushners are apparently waiting to greet Donald, but what happens when he reaches them is heartbreaking.