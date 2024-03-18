Celebs Who Came Out Swinging Against Taylor Swift

Not that anyone needed the update, but Taylor Swift has been absolutely dominating popular culture. This has been largely due to her immensely successful Eras Tour, which took Swift and her company of employees and followers all around the United States in 2023 and continued well into 2024. She also dominated headlines, thanks to her ongoing relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Her relationship with Kelce quickly became fodder for tabloids and legitimate news sources as people analyzed every move either party made. Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, right-wing pundits and celebrities spoke out about various conspiracy theories relating to Swift. While these were all unfounded, this didn't stop celebrities and others from coming out swinging against the popular singer.

Swift has long been the target of celebrities, many of whom once called her their friend. Whether she earned their vitriol or didn't, the number of celebrities who've gone against Swift in public is long. Each of these celebrities didn't hold back in lambasting Swift in one way or another, and while some eventually changed their tune, their public comments are nonetheless a common nuisance for the "Shake It Off" singer.