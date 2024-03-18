The Stunning Transformation Of Tim McGraw's Abs

Tim McGraw freely admits that he used to live on a diet of junk food before he embarked on the kind of fitness regime that would see him gracing the front cover of Men's Health. And so there were few signs of any abs in 2008 when he took the role of Vince Vaughn's UFC fighter brother Dallas McVie in festive movie "Four Christmases."

And the idea of a six-pack seemed even more unfathomable when he added an extra 25 pounds to play the small-town character as he explained to GAC (via The Boot). "The funny thing about this movie was it was an amateur UFC Cage fighter, and you see 'em on TV and they're all cut and muscular. But I thought this guy is a redneck amateur, so it's not gonna be guys that look like that that's back there doing it."

Further explaining his decision to pile on the weight, the "Felt Good On My Lips" singer said, "So I thought I'll look like a strong guy, but a little overweight and kinda backyard, a having-a-few-beers-and-jump-in-the-cage sort of guy." McGraw admitted he was a little perturbed when he got ready to face off against actor-director Jon Favreau who'd gone in the opposite direction: "So I show up and I'm the fat guy on the set."