Celebs Who Sharon Osbourne Clearly Can't Stand

Sharon Osbourne has never been afraid of being shady or outspoken, which we've all seen since she appeared in the early Y2K reality show "The Osbournes." After four seasons, she has arguably become just about as famous as her rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon is now a celebrity in her own right, having hosted her own titular talk show and then going on to be a judge on "The X Factor UK," as well as "America's Got Talent." Over the years, she's rubbed elbows with countless other celebrities and inevitably some of them rubbed her the wrong way.

Osbourne even has a whole network of people she despises. As reported by Yahoo! News, the reality star shared in an episode of "Celebrity Big Brother" that she doesn't watch any of the "Real Housewives" shows because of the women's behaviors. "I think it's very, very bad the way they represent themselves with the cat-fighting," she remarked. However, while Osbourne may not get into physical altercations with others, she has no problem using her words as barbs toward the many celebrities she doesn't like.