Celebs Who Sharon Osbourne Clearly Can't Stand
Sharon Osbourne has never been afraid of being shady or outspoken, which we've all seen since she appeared in the early Y2K reality show "The Osbournes." After four seasons, she has arguably become just about as famous as her rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon is now a celebrity in her own right, having hosted her own titular talk show and then going on to be a judge on "The X Factor UK," as well as "America's Got Talent." Over the years, she's rubbed elbows with countless other celebrities and inevitably some of them rubbed her the wrong way.
Osbourne even has a whole network of people she despises. As reported by Yahoo! News, the reality star shared in an episode of "Celebrity Big Brother" that she doesn't watch any of the "Real Housewives" shows because of the women's behaviors. "I think it's very, very bad the way they represent themselves with the cat-fighting," she remarked. However, while Osbourne may not get into physical altercations with others, she has no problem using her words as barbs toward the many celebrities she doesn't like.
Sharon Osbourne dragged Kanye West as an antisemite
Kanye "Ye" West made a lot of enemies when he went on an antisemitic rant, and now he has bad blood with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. In February, Ozzy tweeted that West had asked to sample a Black Sabbath song but was denied because of his antisemitic comments. Despite being told no, the rapper had used the sample during one of his listening parties.
Sharon, who comes from a Jewish heritage, told TMZ that a cease and desist had been sent to Ye and stated, "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time." She shared that after West had made the request weeks ago, he was firmly told: "Absolutely not." Sharon didn't hold back, calling him a "disrespectful antisemite" and added, "The motherf***er's a pig." Her sentiments haven't changed since. As shared by Backgrid, when a paparazzo asked what she thinks about West, Sharon said it loud and clear with a middle finger.
Sharon Osbourne thinks Simon Cowell is a snob
Simon Cowell isn't exactly known for being warm and fuzzy, so it's not surprising that he and Sharon Osbourne don't get along. The two starred alongside as judges in "The X Factor UK," but Osbourne claimed on "The Talk" that she was phased out of the show by Cowell because of her age (via Metro). Osbourne shared that she had turned down an opportunity to judge "The Masked Singer" thinking she had another season on "The X Factor UK," but Cowell stated, "She's old. We need somebody young."
Osbourne's resentment is still there after years, it seems. She told The U.S. Sun that she thinks Cowell is "snotty" and griped, "He has his little posse around him, the same people he's had for years, and that's who he talks to." She revealed that he's not the type of friend who will call to see how she's doing and while they were close at first, he drifted off. "But no, he's weird as far as friends go, very, very closed off," the reality star declared.
Sharon Osbourne called Dannii Minogue an insect
When Simon Cowell brought on Dannii Minogue onto "The X Factor UK," Sharon Osbourne wasn't exactly thrilled with her presence. She revealed during an episode of "Piers Morgan's Life Stories (via the Daily Mail) that she had left the show because of the younger judge. "I didn't enjoy working with her at all and the prospect of spending six months sitting next to her, I thought 'my life is better than that,'" Osbourne told Piers Morgan. She stated that her dislike didn't have to do with any rivalry and shared, "I didn't hate her because hatred is very close to love and takes a lot of emotion and I don't have that time for her. She was like an insect, a mosquito that wouldn't go away."
Osbourne didn't stop there — she disliked Minogue so much, that she slammed her former co-star in her memoir, "Unbreakable." As reported by the Mirror, the Brit claimed that Minogue and Simon Cowell's alleged affair caused tension between the two women. "Outwardly, Dannii seemed all 'Ooh, I love kids and puppies. But in my opinion she was dark, very dark. What you saw was definitely not what you got," she wrote. Their friction prompted Osbourne to call a meeting with the executive producer of the show, but she stated that Minogue didn't budge and ultimately, she left "X Factor."
Sharon Osbourne slammed Ashton Kutcher as rude
Sharon Osbourne has interviewed many celebrities on "The Talk" and the one who stands out in her head is Ashton Kutcher — but not for a good reason. When appearing on "Larry King Now" in 2018, Osbourne revealed that she had mispronounced Kutcher's name and he came onto the set angry. "He comes on with an attitude and he goes, 'And what are you? What have you done in this industry?' And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me because I'm gonna eat you up and s*** you out,'" Osbourne told the host. "I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with, kid,'" she added.
Osbourne, who isn't the only celeb who can't stand Kutcher, echoed her sentiments while playing "Stirring the Pot" on E! News. When asked who was the rudest celebrity she'd ever met, she again named Kutcher. "Rude, rude, rude, rude little boy!" she exclaimed. "Dastardly little thing," Osbourne emphasized. It's unclear if she was referring to that time on "The Talk" or if she had another run-in with the actor, but it seems he has made quite the un-impression on her.
Sharon Osbourne blasted James Corden for being a name-dropper
Trust Sharon Osbourne to always speak her mind! While appearing on "Celebrity Big Brother," she and fellow housemates Gary Goldsmith and Louis Walsh were talking about name-droppers. In a clip shared by the New York Post, Osbourne shared, "I'll tell you who does that. James Corden. He does that all the time. I go to him, 'I really like your shoes, and he goes, 'Yes, Stella McCartney.' Uh, I'm like, 'I didn't ask you who made them, I like your shoes.' But he constantly, constantly throws out names." Walsh concurred and stated that Corden sucks up to Anna Wintour, whom Osbourne apparently can't stand also.
It appears Osbourne's story about Corden tracks. Back in 2016, the talk show host appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and revealed that he had dinner with a "Hamilton" star. "I had dinner with Lin-Manuel Miranda last night," to which Stephen Colbert replied, "Just name-dropping!" Corden tried to deny that he had name-dropped and Colbert couldn't help but rib him further. "Yeah well, I talked to James Corden tonight. You're not so special," he joked.
Sharon Osbourne no longer speaks to Jonathan Ross
Both Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had been guests on Jonathan Ross' talk show but a 2005 incident regarding their daughter Kelly Osbourne had the television host blacklisted from the family. Kelly revealed to New (via Digital Spy) that she had an appearance on "Friday Night With Jonathan Ross" to talk about her new album, "Sleeping in the Nothing." Ross had held up her album along with another picture of you and told her, "That's not you — you're fat! Look at how much they've airbrushed it." Kelly recalled, "I wanted to crawl under a rock and die. I felt so fat and ugly. I was totally destroyed."
Although Kelly has since moved on from the incident, Sharon told the Daily Mail that she hadn't spoken to Ross anymore since then. "He is the father of three girls, and at the time they had their own weight issues. I couldn't believe what he was saying," she stated. Osbourne added, "This is a tough industry, and it's very tough to see your kids go through it. But you do not treat people like that."