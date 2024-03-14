We Can't Stop Staring At Sally Field's Transformation

Few actors can boast of a career as long, distinguished, and diverse as the one of Sally Field. Born in Pasadena, California in 1946, Field grew up surrounded by showbiz; Her mom, Margaret Field, was an actor who appeared in numerous films and TV series from the 1940s through the '70s.

She got her start at a young age, cast in the starring role in a high-profile TV series when she was still a teenager. That TV gig launched a wildly successful Hollywood career that's seen her demonstrate her talent at comedy, drama, and all points in between. She has also dabbled in directing and producing, and has received a cavalcade of industry honors, including two Oscars, three Emmys, two Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards (one of which was for lifetime achievement).

Having celebrated her 77th birthday in 2023, Field has demonstrated no inclination of slowing down, let alone retiring. In fact, she acted in the 2022 HBO series, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," was featured that same year in the film, "Spoiler Alert," and, starred the following year in the fan-favorite flick, "80 for Brady." While Field's undeniable talent and vibrant personality have remained the same, she had has quite the transformation throughout her decades-long career.