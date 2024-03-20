The Melania Trump Joke Jimmy Kimmel Once Apologized For

Longtime late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has made many controversial jokes during his career. And while many of his jokes have revolved around politics and pop culture, he seems to have developed a special affinity for using laughter to take Donald Trump's circle down a peg or two. Unfortunately, Kimmel definitely went a touch too far during a 2018 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Responding to then-President Trump's praise of his wife, Melania Trump, and her involvement in that year's Easter Egg Roll, Kimmel said, "Not a chance she did one thing to help set that up. ... She didn't dye eggs. The only thing she's been working on is an escape tunnel," The Guardian noted.

During the segment, Kimmel played a clip of Melania reading the book, "You!" to a group of children at the white house. Kimmel also adopted a thick accent and mimicked parts of her phrasing. Then Kimmel joked, "Guillermo, you know what this means? You could be first lady of the United States," to Guillermo Diaz, his Mexican hype man, who also sports an accent. While Kimmel received a warm reception from his in-studio audience, many on social media felt his joke was in poor taste. Fox News host Sean Hannity tweeted, "Also @jimmykimmel attacking @MELANIATRUMP while reading a book to kids? ... Attacking a woman who is helping children? This is @Disney?" as appeared on Deadline.

Of course, this wasn't the end of this story.