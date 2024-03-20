The Real Story Behind Trevor Donovan's Hallmark Channel Exit
Trevor Donovan was a fixture on the Hallmark Channel until he left for Great American Family in 2021. The "90210" alum had starred in 12 movies for Hallmark but decided a change of scenery was in order, as his priorities had changed. "Over the last 10 years, my definition of success has changed. It used to be status, money, exposure, and fame but now success is happiness," he told Digital Journal in July 2022. Donovan's transition between networks was quick as his last movie for Hallmark, "Nantucket Noel," came out just before "Jingle Bell Princess" aired on GAF in December 2021. Donovan first signed with the channel's owner, Great American Media, in the fall of 2021 and would reveal details of the deal in later interviews. "Signing with GAC Family was incredible, it is really nice to know that you have a home for a couple of years and you have some guaranteed movies," the actor told Digital Journal.
Being able to act in movies on the network was only part of the reason Donovan jumped ship to GAF. It also involved his relationship with the network's CEO. "My move to Great American Family was largely due to [CEO] Bill [Abbott]'s support for my Team Upstanders program while we were both at Hallmark," the "Wolf Hound" actor told Variety in November 2022. "Additionally, I was given the opportunity to produce my own films," he added.
Almost right away, the network had an impact on Donovan's Team Upstanders foundation, which was very important to the actor.
Trevor Donovan followed Great American Family's CEO
Shortly after joining Great American Family, Trevor Donovan spoke to the network's CEO, Bill Abbott, about his decision to follow the executive's lead and leave Hallmark. "If you're doing those things in life, those positive things in life that create happiness and productivity in your own heart you end up meeting with like-minded souls," the "Aloha With Love" actor said in an interview with Abbott on GAF's YouTube channel in December 2021. During that interview, Donovan discussed what he hoped to accomplish with his Team Upstanders foundation. "The idea behind that is to really encourage kids with a little bit more social influence in school to stand up for kids that maybe can't stand up for themselves ... create a group effort to stop bullying," Donovan told the CEO.
Not only did Donovan get to work right away on movies for GAF, but he and Abbott wasted little time getting Team Upstanders initiatives off the ground. Speaking to Heavy in December 2021, the "NCIS" actor said he would "be visiting two to three schools" where he would take part in "assemblies, do skits with the kids" to get the anti-bullying message across. In March 2022, Donovan shared an Instagram video of his visit to a middle school where he spent time with students while informing them about Team Upstanders.
That message of positivity was slightly tarnished when GAF was involved in a controversy a year after Donovan joined the network.
Trevor Donovan endured blowback while on Dancing With the Stars
Candace Cameron Bure caused a stir when she joined Great American Family and told The Wall Street Journal in November 2021 that the network would "keep traditional marriage at the core" — as opposed to featuring same-sex marriages. This led to not only backlash against the former "Full House" actor, but also the network, and Trevor Donovan for being part of GAF. Donovan was competing on "Dancing With the Stars" at the time of the controversy, and a fan commented on Instagram that they hoped the actor's work alongside Shangela — a drag performer — would show him that "representation matters."
The actor wanted people to know where he stood on same-sex marriage, as Donovan's life was greatly impacted by his breakout role on "90210" where he played a gay character. He released a statement following Bure's comments. "For those of you who have followed me since 90210, you know my heart and character," he told Variety in November 2022. "No matter who you love, no matter what your race or religion is, you matter," he added.
Despite that controversy, Donovan has enjoyed his time at GAF. Not only because of the opportunities it afforded his career and charitable work but because the programming was "morally uplifting" and could be enjoyed by the entire family. "It just sets a good example for people watching, and it's cool to see my little niece watching along with my parents and grandparents," he told Movie Guide in February.