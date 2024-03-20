The Real Story Behind Trevor Donovan's Hallmark Channel Exit

Trevor Donovan was a fixture on the Hallmark Channel until he left for Great American Family in 2021. The "90210" alum had starred in 12 movies for Hallmark but decided a change of scenery was in order, as his priorities had changed. "Over the last 10 years, my definition of success has changed. It used to be status, money, exposure, and fame but now success is happiness," he told Digital Journal in July 2022. Donovan's transition between networks was quick as his last movie for Hallmark, "Nantucket Noel," came out just before "Jingle Bell Princess" aired on GAF in December 2021. Donovan first signed with the channel's owner, Great American Media, in the fall of 2021 and would reveal details of the deal in later interviews. "Signing with GAC Family was incredible, it is really nice to know that you have a home for a couple of years and you have some guaranteed movies," the actor told Digital Journal.

Being able to act in movies on the network was only part of the reason Donovan jumped ship to GAF. It also involved his relationship with the network's CEO. "My move to Great American Family was largely due to [CEO] Bill [Abbott]'s support for my Team Upstanders program while we were both at Hallmark," the "Wolf Hound" actor told Variety in November 2022. "Additionally, I was given the opportunity to produce my own films," he added.

Almost right away, the network had an impact on Donovan's Team Upstanders foundation, which was very important to the actor.