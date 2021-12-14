Trevor Donovan On How 90210 Impacted His Life - Exclusive

Trevor Donovan has had an extremely busy year in 2021, and this holiday season finds him promoting two new festive films, Hallmark's "Nantucket Noel" and GAC Family's "Jingle Bell Princess." Plus, Donovan is also gearing up to appear at the next RomaDrama Live! convention, which is aimed at fans of seasonal movies and romantic dramas. The next RomaDrama event is taking place in Palm Beach, Florida from January 7 to January 9, 2022, meaning that fans of the "90210" favorite have the chance to meet him in person very soon.

"You can expect each actor having their own booths, private meet and greets, selfies, autographs," Donovan revealed of the RomaDrama Live! experience. "We're going to be doing panels, meaning we're going to be up on stage either individually or as groups doing Q & As with the fans. We even did little kind of fun, little games last time, little trivia type games and things like that."

Nicki Swift sat down with Trevor Donovan to talk about his incredible career to date, and what it was like playing Teddy Montgomery on "90210."