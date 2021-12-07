Trevor Donovan Talks Jingle Bell Princess, RomaDrama Live!, And His Anti-Bullying Efforts - Exclusive Interview

Speaking of RomaDrama Live!, do you ever feel yourself being swamped by fans? Do they not rush you?

It's organized in such a way where we do kind of a walk through the crowd, so you do get to kind of have a personal unstructured interaction. But primarily it'll be organized in such a way where you kind of line up to each particular actor you want to meet, and everyone's just so sweet and passionate. The fans in this genre are just very respectful and sweet and I haven't experienced any issues whatsoever.

It's brave of you to put yourself in a room full of women who are going to remember you from all the amazing TV shows and movies you've done.

Well, Amy, I'm not going to lie, it does do a little bit for the ego. I mean, I'm not going to say it's all selfless, but it's really ... I will say the one thing that really stuck with me from the last one is, you go and do these movies and then they air and I don't always get to see them right away because I might be busy doing something else. I get to see some fan response on social media, but social media there's still somewhat of a disconnect. You meet these fans in person and you see how much these feel good, positive, morally uplifting movies mean to them. And I mean, there were dozens of people in tears explaining how much [the movies mean to them] ... so this was like this reminder and reassurance of why I do it and how important it is to people.