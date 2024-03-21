Sad Details About Hallmark Star Bethany Joy Lenz's Personal Life

Despite her on-screen success, TV star Bethany Joy Lenz's off-camera life has been anything but smooth sailing.

Back in 2003, pop culture was forever changed when The WB released their hit series "One Tree Hill." Running for nine seasons, the series jump-started the careers of its central cast members, including Lenz, who played the loveable Haley James Scott. When speaking on the show's impact, Lenz told the "Hallmark" podcast, "We all really respected the fact that we were being welcomed into someone's home." She added: "I don't think there are a lot of avenues in this world career-wise, where you get welcomed into someone's home, and you have the ability to affect them with storytelling." Following the end of her "One Tree Hill" chapter, Lenz achieved more popularity when she became a staple actor on the Hallmark Channel, starring in films like "An Unexpected Christmas" and "Just My Type," among others. "Hallmark's a great family to be a part of. They really welcome you in and make sure you're taken care of," she told Woman's Day in 2020.

While Lenz has experienced an array of professional highs, she has also endured a handful of personal lows, which include her escape from a cult, a shocking divorce, and more. We've taken a deeper look at some of the heartbreaking experiences the talented actor has gone through and how she's overcome them.