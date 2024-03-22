Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa's 911 Incident Was Messier Than We Thought

The following article references suicide

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's relationship came to an end in the spring of 2016, several months before they announced it to the public. While many celebrities choose to keep their separation statements vague, Hall and El Moussa were honest about what caused the demise of their seven-year marriage. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed," they shared in a December 2016 statement, via People.

On May 23, 2016, police were called to the home of the former "Flip or Flop" co-hosts when El Moussa went out to the Chino Hills State Park Main Ridge Trail near the property carrying a firearm following an altercation with Hall. Hall called authorities out of fear that El Moussa might be having suicidal thoughts. When the deputies learned that El Moussa was armed, they called in a helicopter to help locate him faster. El Moussa temporarily surrendered all of the weapons he owned after being brought back home.

El Moussa denied he had any intentions to hurt himself, and Hall similarly confirmed to authorities he had never displayed any suicidal tendencies. El Moussa and Hall, whose daughter Taylor was 5 and son Brayden just 9 months old at the time, tried to put it all behind them and work on their marriage through counseling, according to People. Unfortunately, the incident was too messy and exposed a lot of dirt.