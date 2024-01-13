Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor has grown into the spitting image of her famous mother. No, really — with her long blonde locks and bright, gorgeous smile, it's clear that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree for this young teenager. Born in 2010, Taylor is the eldest child of Christina and Tarek, who split in 2016 after being married for almost a decade. In September 2023, Christina gushed over her mini-me in an Instagram post that celebrated her daughter's 13th birthday. "Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl — you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you," she wrote. "Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."
Christina — who also has a son named Brayden James with Tarek, and another son, Hudson, with her other ex- husband Ant Anstead — has not been shy about posting her only daughter on social media. Back in December, the former "Flip or Flop" host delighted fans by sharing a black-and-white photo of her and Taylor on her Instagram feed. While some of the comments said that Taylor was surely a carbon copy of her dad, others agreed that she looks almost identical to her famous mother. "She's your mini," one fan wrote. "She is your mini me Christina! She even has your smile! Pretty young lady!" another echoed. Of course, this isn't the first time that fans have noticed the uncanny resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.
Like mother, like daughter
A recent photo of Christina Hall and her daughter Taylor El Moussa has had her fans seeing double. In May 2023, the HGTV star surprised her Instagram followers when she posted a rare snap of herself with her kids, Taylor, Brayden James, and Hudson. "Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend," she captioned the photo, which shows Christina posing alongside her children while dressed in a printed tee, jeans, and black sneakers. "Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on.' okkk Tay. Love this cute crew."
In the comments section of her post, fans could not help but notice the many similarities between Christina and Taylor, as they looked almost identical in the photo. "Man, you and Taylor are like twins. Holy moly," one fan said. Another agreed, saying, "Taylor is looking more and more like you." Another described the mother and daughter as "clones." Meanwhile, others couldn't believe how much her eldest child has grown. "I can't believe Tat's so big! I started watching Flip or Flop when it first started and she was just a toddler! She's almost as tall as you!" one fan said.
Another post she shared in August of 2023 — showing Christina with her husband Josh, Taylor, and her two youngest children — has garnered the same reaction from her fans. One fan said they even had to do a double take when they first came across the family picture. "Christina looking good i thought you were Taylor for a min!" wrote said follower.
Taylor also inherited her mother's love of design
Granted, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor has won the genetic lottery in terms of her physical appearance, but that's not the only trait the gorgeous teenager has inherited from her famous parents. While promoting her new HGTV series "Christina in the Country" in January 2023, the real estate expert and TV personality told E! News that Taylor has already shown an interest in following in their footsteps and becoming a home designer just like her and Tarek.
"Taylor is just a natural. She's actually really good at design, and she's really good on camera," Christina gushed. "It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while." The proud mom explained why she's not too keen about letting Taylor — or any of her children — enter the spotlight just yet. "I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them. But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods," she told the outlet.
Interestingly though, Taylor's father Tarek seems to be much more enthusiastic about the idea than Christina, stating in a November 2020 Instagram post that he's excited to be working with his little girl in the near future. "I'm telling you ... Taylor rocks design! I'm so proud and excited for Taylor. She's such a brilliant little girl and she's full of life. I hope, more than anything, that she will be working by my side one day," Tarek said.