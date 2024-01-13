Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin

A recent photo of Christina Hall and her daughter Taylor El Moussa has had her fans seeing double. In May 2023, the HGTV star surprised her Instagram followers when she posted a rare snap of herself with her kids, Taylor, Brayden James, and Hudson. "Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend," she captioned the photo, which shows Christina posing alongside her children while dressed in a printed tee, jeans, and black sneakers. "Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on.' okkk Tay. Love this cute crew."

In the comments section of her post, fans could not help but notice the many similarities between Christina and Taylor, as they looked almost identical in the photo. "Man, you and Taylor are like twins. Holy moly," one fan said. Another agreed, saying, "Taylor is looking more and more like you." Another described the mother and daughter as "clones." Meanwhile, others couldn't believe how much her eldest child has grown. "I can't believe Tat's so big! I started watching Flip or Flop when it first started and she was just a toddler! She's almost as tall as you!" one fan said.

Another post she shared in August of 2023 — showing Christina with her husband Josh, Taylor, and her two youngest children — has garnered the same reaction from her fans. One fan said they even had to do a double take when they first came across the family picture. "Christina looking good i thought you were Taylor for a min!" wrote said follower.