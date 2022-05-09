Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa Share A Scary Update On Their Son's Health

Things may have not worked out between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa, but the pair still remains committed to co-parenting their kids, Taylor and Brayden. As fans know, the couple first appeared together on the HGTV hit, "Flip or Flop," where they turned some pretty filthy houses into stunning homes. As the show aired, the two went through a rather bitter and very public divorce. Hall and El Moussa separated in December 2016, and El Moussa officially filed for divorce in January 2017, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The pair eventually moved on with their love lives, with Christina marrying Ant Anstead for a brief time, though she's currently married to Josh Hall. On the flip side, El Moussa married "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young and the pair have made it no secret that they would like to expand their brood. In April, El Moussa told People that he and Christina were "getting along" as they co-parent their two kiddos. "[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," he shared. "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better." Christina previously shared the same sentiment in 2020, telling People that they are a "totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day."

After 10 seasons, however, the couple revealed that their hit show, "Flip or Flop," would be ending. But the two will always remain in one another's lives because of their children. That includes in scary situations, like the one they just faced with son Brayden.