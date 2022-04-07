Christina Haack And Husband Josh Hall Announce Big TV News
Christina Haack is just full of surprises these days! If you've watched HGTV, you've likely heard Christina's name as she made up one of the many husband-and-wife teams. Christina put herself on the map thanks to her hit show "Flip or Flop." She and her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa, were like the Chip and Joanna Gaines of Southern California. They gained a ton of fame from the series with their ability to flip unlivable homes into highly sought-after ones. If you tuned in, you likely saw Christina work her design magic and get into a tiff or two with Tarek.
Sadly for fans, Christina announced that the series would be coming to an end in March. "Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era. Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show." She also shared how grateful she was for the opportunity, adding that she can't wait to share what she has in store next.
She also revealed her thoughts on the show coming to an end in an interview with People. Christina said that filming and flipping "wasn't always easy," but she was still grateful that the show made it 10 years. "I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments," she added. Now, Christina is ready to share her next project with fans.
Christina Haack is coming back to HGTV
"Flip or Flop" may have come to an end, but that doesn't mean that HGTV fans will see any less of Christina Haack. While she's appeared on the spin-off of "Flip or Flop" titled "Christina on the Coast," the mother-of-three has another show in the works. This time, she ditched her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa for her new husband, Josh Hall, and fans will see another side of the bubbly blonde.
Christina took to Instagram to share her latest gig, and unsurprisingly, it centers on her bread and butter — home renovation. "Excited to share what we've been working on behind the scenes. "Christina In The Country" has officially been picked up by @hgtv for 6 episodes. Now I have the best of both worlds...the coast and the country!" she wrote on the post. "Our team has some incredible projects in the works out in Tennessee! It feels good to do what I love with who I love," she added before giving props to her incredible team. Christina didn't specifically mention an air date but did tell fans that it should premiere sometime in late 2022. She ended the post by stating that "life's good."
Christina and her new co-star Josh secretly tied the knot sometime between October 2021 and April 2022. Before her marriage to Josh, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa, but they split in 2016. She also wed Ant Anstead, but the romance didn't last long at all.