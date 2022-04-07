Christina Haack And Husband Josh Hall Announce Big TV News

Christina Haack is just full of surprises these days! If you've watched HGTV, you've likely heard Christina's name as she made up one of the many husband-and-wife teams. Christina put herself on the map thanks to her hit show "Flip or Flop." She and her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa, were like the Chip and Joanna Gaines of Southern California. They gained a ton of fame from the series with their ability to flip unlivable homes into highly sought-after ones. If you tuned in, you likely saw Christina work her design magic and get into a tiff or two with Tarek.

Sadly for fans, Christina announced that the series would be coming to an end in March. "Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era. Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show." She also shared how grateful she was for the opportunity, adding that she can't wait to share what she has in store next.

She also revealed her thoughts on the show coming to an end in an interview with People. Christina said that filming and flipping "wasn't always easy," but she was still grateful that the show made it 10 years. "I'm looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments," she added. Now, Christina is ready to share her next project with fans.