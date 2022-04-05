Christina Haack's Legal Relationship Status Is Not What You Might Think

Christina Haack rose to fame as the star of HGTV's "Flip or Flop" alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. After 10 seasons, the show aired its series finale on March 17 — a decision that Haack made herself and played out on the episode (via ET). Haack told her ex-husband, "I have something I want to talk to you about. I feel like it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you." When El Moussa asked if she'd thought about it, Haack replied, "I thought about it more on the last trip to Tennessee and I think it's what's best. I can't be at these houses for you like I should. It's been an amazing run. There's been ups and downs, but it's mostly been fun." El Moussa later shared that he was surprised with Haack's decision.

The house-flipping reality star may have assumed she would be out of the headlines after her show ended, but that hasn't been the case. In fact, Haack's relationship with her partner, Joshua Hall, has been a subject of interest for weeks now. On April 5, TMZ reported that Haack had taken the next step with Hall. As it turns out, she may have taken that step months ago.