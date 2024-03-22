The Ironclad Detail Teresa Giudice Got In Her Prenup With Her Ex Joe

Joe and Teresa Giudice's marriage lasted from 1999 through 2020. Before the two exchanged vows, they agreed on a prenuptial agreement in an effort to protect their respective finances and assets in the event of divorce. There was one thing in particular that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star wanted to be sure was in the legal documents — and that was a "no cheat" clause. On an episode of the Bravo reality show, Teresa revealed that she made one very specific request in her prenup. "I didn't even read it, I just said, 'I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup is void,'" she recalled, according to People magazine. Teresa was so adamant about the clause, in fact, that she told her then-soon-to-be husband that she wouldn't sign the paperwork unless it was included.

As it turns out, the cheating clause never came into play. On March 4, 2014, Teresa and Joe pled guilty to 41 counts of fraud, and both were sentenced to time behind bars. After Joe was released from jail, Teresa knew her marriage was over and filed for divorce. Further details about the former couple's prenup haven't been made public, but their split was amicable and the two are still in communication, mainly due to the fact that they share four daughters.