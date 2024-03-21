Did Carole Middleton Really Plot Kate's Marriage To Prince William?

In 2000, Kate Middleton famously ditched an offer from the prestigious University of Edinburgh at the last minute and took a gap year. She spent part of the year volunteering with the Raleigh International in Chile and part studying in Florence, Italy. Upon returning home, she applied to the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William and wrote her name in modern history. While the meeting of the Princess and Prince of Wales seemed predestined, some have suggested Kate's fateful choices were influenced by her mother, Carole Middleton.

Kate did seemingly change her mind about Edinburgh shortly after William announced he had decided to attend St. Andrews in August 2000. Many believe she took a year off to start her higher education at the same time as William, The Sun noted. Kate, who originally studied psychology, changed her focus to just art history, which was — coincidentally or not — William's major before he changed it to geography. It does seem Kate was at the very least interested in being around William.

But then again, many students were too, evidenced by the 44% increase in applications St. Andrews received that year. While Kate and William did indeed meet in 2001, he didn't really see her in that light until the famous March 2002 fashion show in which she rocked a see-through dress. Whatever plans Kate had in mind worked. "Kate was very strategic," author Robert Lacey told Elle in 2020. But did she have a helping hand from her mother?