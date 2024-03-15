Here's What We Know About David Muir's Family

David Muir's personal life really is personal. Despite being one of America's most prominent journalists, the ABC star has done a great job covering the tracks of his life off-screen. What is clear enough is that Muir is single and has no children. That doesn't mean he doesn't care for family. Muir loves being an uncle — and not only to his blood nieces and nephews. The "ABC World News Tonight" anchor is also close with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo's kids.

Muir often makes his bond with them visible on social media. When Ripa's daughter, Lola, embarked on her singing career in 2022, he was among those who celebrated her feat. "Proud of you @theyoungestyoung," he wrote on Instagram Stories over a photo of the song "Paranoia Silverlining" playing on his Apple Music account. When Lola released "Divine Timing" the following year, he was there once again to show his support, sharing three lightning emojis on her Instagram.

Muir also manifests his fatherly side via his dog, Axel. A common fixture on his Instagram, the German shorthaired pointer has been in the "20/20" co-anchor's life since 2019. The longevity of Axel and Muir's relationship suggests the journalist finally has some time to devote to something other than work. He has previously opened up about being so busy that he once had to ask his sister to take a schnauzer he'd had for a week, he told Syracuse.com in 2014. She didn't mind. Luckily, he and his family are super close.