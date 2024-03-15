Here's What We Know About David Muir's Family
David Muir's personal life really is personal. Despite being one of America's most prominent journalists, the ABC star has done a great job covering the tracks of his life off-screen. What is clear enough is that Muir is single and has no children. That doesn't mean he doesn't care for family. Muir loves being an uncle — and not only to his blood nieces and nephews. The "ABC World News Tonight" anchor is also close with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo's kids.
Muir often makes his bond with them visible on social media. When Ripa's daughter, Lola, embarked on her singing career in 2022, he was among those who celebrated her feat. "Proud of you @theyoungestyoung," he wrote on Instagram Stories over a photo of the song "Paranoia Silverlining" playing on his Apple Music account. When Lola released "Divine Timing" the following year, he was there once again to show his support, sharing three lightning emojis on her Instagram.
Muir also manifests his fatherly side via his dog, Axel. A common fixture on his Instagram, the German shorthaired pointer has been in the "20/20" co-anchor's life since 2019. The longevity of Axel and Muir's relationship suggests the journalist finally has some time to devote to something other than work. He has previously opened up about being so busy that he once had to ask his sister to take a schnauzer he'd had for a week, he told Syracuse.com in 2014. She didn't mind. Luckily, he and his family are super close.
David Muir is thankful for his parents
David Muir may be married to his job, but he finds ways to spend quality time with his family — even if that means combining the two. In May 2016, he took his mother, Pat Mills, to a White House state dinner. "Fancy state dinner once — but I prefer her meatballs and sauce," he wrote. Mills and David's father, Ronald Muir, separated when he was young but continued to raise him and his sister, Rebecca, as a united front.
Even after separating, the two often drove David to Chanel 5, where he volunteered and later interned. "One of the images I won't forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said in the Syracuse.com interview. David also remained close with his dad. "Thank you Dad for that last sip of coffee — and for your kindness all these years," David captioned a 2018 Instagram photo that showed him as a kid sipping from his father's cup.
Mills and Ronald's efforts can be seen in the bond David shares with Rebecca. David often spends holidays with her and her family, and he never misses an opportunity to celebrate her. "Blessed with a deep soul since childhood," he wrote on Instagram in 2018. David's love for Rebecca pours into her two daughters and son, whom he clearly adores. "My squad left. Sent the nieces and nephew back to school," he captioned a 2017 selfie of the four together.
David Muir is the nephew of a well-known photographer
Besides journalism and his family, David Muir is also passionate about art. Through his late uncle, photographer Doug Muir, David can celebrate both at once. An Eugene Atget Award winner, Doug often used his talents to immortalize family moments. Doug was the one who captured the photo of David sharing a few drops of coffee with his father. In May 2023, David returned to his native Syracuse to be involved in an exhibit of Doug's work at the Everson Museum of Art. "He lived in California, traveled the country and the world, but his heart was never far from home," David captioned the Instagram post.
David even produced a documentary about Doug, who died in 2016, featured during the exhibit, which ran from May to September 2023. In July, David and his coursin, Heather Muir, Dough's daughter, shared how they intended to keep his legacy alive. "We announced the first annual Doug Muir Photography/Art scholarships honoring the next generation of artists in the Syracuse City School District and surrounding community," David wrote on his Instagram.
Throughout 2023, David shared several of his uncle's photographs, including a few he took of Mick Jagger arguing with police during what is known as the "flag incident" that ensued when a Rolling Stones member was accused of dragging an American flag after their Syracuse concert in July 1966. "My uncle, always with his camera, had quietly approached and captured these photographs," David wrote on Instagram.