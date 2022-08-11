Kelly Ripa's Daughter Is Ready To Embark On New Career Path

Lola Consuelos may be the daughter of actor and talk show host Kelly Ripa, but she's also made it clear that she wants to succeed in a more normal way. "When I take a [social media break], it's because I've been forbidden to post anything from those monsters that I've raised," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host joked (via People) about her children — who she shares with husband Mark Consuelos — not wanting to be in the spotlight. Although Ripa has fun sharing her daughter's life milestones such as learning how to drive and prom, she also wanted Lola to live a normal life, especially when it came to college.

"College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person," Ripa told Ryan Seacrest during an "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" interview in 2019. She mentioned how she was a little nervous about sending her children to a school that was so close to home, hoping they wouldn't come home often. "You're going to have to figure out how to be an adult," she said. "This is when you figure it out."

Lola is currently in the class of 2023 at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, per Distractify. She is working toward earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in recorded music from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. And it seems her studies have paid off, as she has released her very first single.