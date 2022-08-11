Kelly Ripa's Daughter Is Ready To Embark On New Career Path
Lola Consuelos may be the daughter of actor and talk show host Kelly Ripa, but she's also made it clear that she wants to succeed in a more normal way. "When I take a [social media break], it's because I've been forbidden to post anything from those monsters that I've raised," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host joked (via People) about her children — who she shares with husband Mark Consuelos — not wanting to be in the spotlight. Although Ripa has fun sharing her daughter's life milestones such as learning how to drive and prom, she also wanted Lola to live a normal life, especially when it came to college.
"College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person," Ripa told Ryan Seacrest during an "On Air With Ryan Seacrest" interview in 2019. She mentioned how she was a little nervous about sending her children to a school that was so close to home, hoping they wouldn't come home often. "You're going to have to figure out how to be an adult," she said. "This is when you figure it out."
Lola is currently in the class of 2023 at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, per Distractify. She is working toward earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in recorded music from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. And it seems her studies have paid off, as she has released her very first single.
Lola Consuelos releases Paranoia Silverlining
On August 3, Lola Consuelos posted a TikTok that teased her first single. She announced that the new song would be released on August 9, per Us Weekly. Her mother, Kelly Ripa, shared her support posting, "6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT" to her Instagram Stories. The 21-year-old then released "Paranoia Silverlining," which features singer JoJo.
"I've been making music since I was 14 years old and never really had anything that I thought was legitimate enough to write about or something that resonated with me," Lola told People. She mentioned that she now wants to "get the ball rolling" in her music career, as she has a lot of experiences to write about.
Ripa is proud of her daughter. Although she admitted that Lola jokingly blocked her on Instagram, and school has made it harder for Ripa to post about her daughter, she still has her proud mom moments. "We have no music talent between the three of us," the talk show host told Access Hollywood in July about her husband and her two sons. "But [Lola] definitely has all the talent for all of us, so I think that's in her future." We wish Lola luck for the rest of her career, as it's only the beginning.