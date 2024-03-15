We Detect Kate Middleton Shade In Meghan Markle's New Lifestyle Brand Promo

Did Meghan Markle just embrace her shady side after getting dragged into Kate Middleton's fake photo controversy? With Kate out of the picture, Meghan raised her visibility in a big way by launching an Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. As of this writing, the page doesn't feature any pictures of Meghan and Prince Harry relaxing underneath a shade tree for the Daily Mail to point as erroneous evidence that they also release edited photos.

Meghan can't seem to avoid getting dragged by the British media whenever something is amiss with William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, so she might as well launch her brand whenever and however she pleases, right? Kate might be missing, but in a promo on her brand's Instagram Story, Meghan can be seen cooking in her spacious Montecito kitchen as Nancy Wilson's song "I Wish You Love" plays. She looks totally at peace while her in-laws across the pond are embroiled in a PR nightmare.

The kitchen was a fitting setting for the promo, as Page Six reports that kitchenware and jarred foods will be among American Riviera Orchard's offerings. "[Meghan has] been working on this for over a year and it's all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she's passionate about," a source said. However, some people are convinced that the timing of the promo release was very suspect.