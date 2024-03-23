What Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Really Like As Parents

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky jumped into parenthood head first. The "Diamonds" singer and the Harlem rapper showed they were made for it when they decided to have not one but two babies back-to-back. In late January 2022, Rihanna announced her first pregnancy in style, baring her bump under an open pink padded jacket that immediately became a hot item on Google searches. Barely a year later, Rihanna shared her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Despite all the guesses they were having a girl, Rihanna and Rocky welcomed a son, RZA, on May, 13, 2022 and expanded the brood 14 months later, when they welcomed a second son, Riot, on August 1, 2023. Rihanna first became pregnant just months after Rocky made the depths of his feelings for her known to the world. "The love of my life," he told GQ in May 2021. Rocky also showed he had no doubts about where he and Rihanna stood.

"[A relationship is] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he said. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One." Parenting little ones is hard and can take a toll on couples, but welcoming two children in quick succession did nothing but strengthen Rihanna and Rocky bond. They both see their new role as parents as something bigger than themselves, and their mutual agreement on this has made them feel even more in love in each other.