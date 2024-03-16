The Untold Truth Of TikToker Katie Ritchie

The following article includes mention of addiction, suicide, and allegations of sexual assault.

Katie Ritchie comes from a humble background, but she's well on her way to living a lavish life like that of fellow social media star Alix Earle. Both women are beautiful, blond, and have millions of fans aspiring to be just like them, all thanks to TikTok.

During the app's early days, young content creators like Charli D'Amelio got famous on TikTok by filming dance videos. However, Ritchie's offerings are a mixture of "Get ready with me" (GRWM) videos, vlogs about her daily life, and comedic content. But what has arguably helped her stand out is her authenticity about her tragic backstory; Ritchie has overcome a lot and has become one of those TikTokers who fans would love to be friends with.

On the "Was that TMI?" podcast, Ritchie told host Sadie Crowell that her first viral video was a skit with a friend. However, the 2019 TikTok was inspired by a real-life incident. The aforementioned friend was unhappy because she thought Ritchie looked too pretty while they were taking a photo to send to a guy she was into. "She was like, 'Wait can you like look ugly for a second?' and I was like, 'Wait a minute, that's funny. Say that in a toxic way,'" Ritchie explained, with the video quickly reaching 1.9 million likes. Ritchie's TikToks have become more polished since then, and she has kept fans captivated by mining her past for material while giving them almost daily peeks inside her present-day life.