The Sad Truth About Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg and his brothers were extremely close to their mom, Alma Wahlberg. It's clear that Alma was the matriarch of the Wahlberg family in every sense of the word. Fans across the globe also loved Mama Wahlberg, many getting to know her thanks to her time on the reality show, "Wahlburgers," which aired from 2014 to 2019. In the years that followed, Alma went on to battle dementia and in 2020, Donnie provided an update on his mom's health. "During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he captioned an Instagram photo. He also took a moment to thank fans for their love and support as he went through the challenging time with his family.

In April 2021, Alma died at the age of 78. Donnie penned a lengthy Instagram tribute to his mom following her death. "It's time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you, and will celebrate you, today and always," he wrote in part. In the time since Alma's passing, Donnie has paid tribute to her on various occasions. For example, in April 2022, he posted about the first anniversary of his mom's death falling on Good Friday. "I know where she is. I know whom she is with, and I am certain that she watches over me — every moment," he wrote on Instagram.