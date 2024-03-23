The Sad Truth About Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg
Donnie Wahlberg may be best known for being a part of the boy band New Kids on the Block. The older brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, Donnie rose to fame with the group in the late '80s, becoming a heartthrob for women all over the world. In the years that followed, Wahlberg toured the world and eventually broke into acting, signing on for a few small roles in '90s movies like "Ransom" and "The Sixth Sense." In 2010, he landed a recurring role as Danny Reagan in "Blue Bloods" — a role he still portrays in 2024.
While Wahlberg may seem like he is living a life filled with happiness, fortune, and fame, the Boston native has gone through plenty of sad times. Back in 2003, Donnie's sister Deborah Donnelly-Wahlberg died suddenly at the age of 43. She had been in the hospital due to treatment for a possible kidney stone when she had a massive heart attack. Then, in 2008, Donnie mourned the loss of his dad, Donald Wahlberg Sr. "My dad was always wondering if he did a good job as a parent. Looking at the front row here, I think he'd be pretty proud," Wahlberg said in the eulogy at his dad's funeral, according to the Boston Herald. Sadly, the tough times continued for Wahlberg in the years since.
Donnie Wahlberg's mom died in 2021
Donnie Wahlberg and his brothers were extremely close to their mom, Alma Wahlberg. It's clear that Alma was the matriarch of the Wahlberg family in every sense of the word. Fans across the globe also loved Mama Wahlberg, many getting to know her thanks to her time on the reality show, "Wahlburgers," which aired from 2014 to 2019. In the years that followed, Alma went on to battle dementia and in 2020, Donnie provided an update on his mom's health. "During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he captioned an Instagram photo. He also took a moment to thank fans for their love and support as he went through the challenging time with his family.
In April 2021, Alma died at the age of 78. Donnie penned a lengthy Instagram tribute to his mom following her death. "It's time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you, and will celebrate you, today and always," he wrote in part. In the time since Alma's passing, Donnie has paid tribute to her on various occasions. For example, in April 2022, he posted about the first anniversary of his mom's death falling on Good Friday. "I know where she is. I know whom she is with, and I am certain that she watches over me — every moment," he wrote on Instagram.
Donnie Wahlberg went through a divorce in 2008
Donnie Wahlberg married Kim Fey in August 1999. The two spent a good chunk of their lives together and went on to have two sons, but their love didn't stand the test of time. In 2008, they both filed for divorce and listed "irreconcilable differences" in their respective court filings. Fey requested primary custody of their two kids as well as money to cover her attorney fees.
The former couple settled out of court and the divorce was finalized almost two years later. While the details of the settlement aren't clear, a rep for Wahlberg told the outlet that the two were amicable despite the split. "The couple has been separated for some time now and remain friends," the rep said.
Wahlberg would spend the next several years of his life single. It wasn't until 2013 that he went public with fellow actor Jenny McCarthy, whom he had met during an appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live". The two married a year later. "As a little girl, you dream of Prince Charming, and you always get disappointed because no one meets the expectations, but he has surpassed it by far," McCarthy said of Donnie at their wedding celebration, according to People.
Donnie Wahlberg's dog Lumpy died in 2022
Donnie Wahlberg suffered a heartbreaking loss in 2022 when his French bulldog named Lumpy died. "It is with great difficulty that I inform you all now, that on May 18th (on one of the rare days off during the tour) my beloved dog Lumpy, was laid to rest," Wahlberg captioned an Instagram post. "He was my best buddy. My family and I will miss him tremendously, as I know you all will too." Wahlberg adopted the pup 12 years ago at the request of his son, Elijah. He never knew, however, just how close of a bond he would build with Lumpy.
Indeed, Lumpy was a huge part of Wahlberg's life and was by his side through thick and thin. Wahlberg took Lumpy everywhere with him — the pup was a regular on New Kids on the Block tour stops as well as on the set of "Blue Bloods." Fans were devastated for Wahlberg and many shared messages of condolences, love, and support with him on social media. In fact, so many people posted about Lumpy that "#RIPLumpy" became a trend on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "You guys are simply the most amazing fans, friends, family ever. Seriously. My dear Blockhead fam. Thanks for the well wishes. So touching," Wahlberg wrote in response.
Donnie Wahlberg lost many belongings in Hurricane Sandy
When Superstorm Sandy ripped through the Northeast in 2012, Donnie Wahlberg took to social media to share that his New York home had been flooded. "My entire building is under a foot of water," he tweeted at the time. "Awesome neighbors all banding together to help each other! Stay safe!" Wahlberg shared a video from his apartment as he was wading in water that had accumulated in the building's lobby. He made his way to his apartment, sloshing through knee-deep water. The flooding had reached the base of the cabinets in the kitchen and water had destroyed many items. The New Kids on the Block member managed to keep a positive attitude, however.
Fans were incredibly worried about Wahlberg, but he shared an update about an hour later. "Safe & Sound on Higher Ground! Don't worry about me. Material things are meaningless. Check in with those you know in the storm," he wrote. According to World Vision, the hurricane was one of the "most destructive" in history. More than 200 people in the path of the storm lost their lives and Sandy left around $70 billion in damage in her wake.
Donnie Wahlberg has mourned the loss of fans
As many New Kids on the Block fans know, Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the group have formed very special bonds with their fanbase and those relationships have spanned decades. Over the years, there have been a few Blockheads who have tragically lost their lives and Wahlberg has often posted about some of them on social media.
For example, in February 2023, Wahlberg posted about a woman named Jenny — a longtime NKOTB fan — who died. "Keep shining that light of yours on us, Jenny. It can only shine brighter from above! Godspeed my dear friend and sister. You will be missed dearly, but honored and celebrated daily," he captioned an Instagram post, in part.
In March 2022, Wahlberg took some time out to post about another fan, Maria Sakhrani, better known as "Yikes," who had been diagnosed with cancer. "I love you Yikes! I will keep my promise to 'remember you forever.' Honestly, anybody that knows you will never forget you," he captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her with the New Kids just before Sakhrani died. One of Sakhrani's last Instagram posts celebrated that she had raised $3,000 to help those with cancer, and that Wahlberg had matched that amount to make it $6,000. "When you find good people that stay in your life," she wrote of Wahlberg. Pass the tissues, please!