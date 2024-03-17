Here's What Ryan Gosling's Sister Mandi Really Does For A Living

When Ryan Gosling hit the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars on March 11, he was accompanied by not one, but three members of the Gosling clan. Proving smoking hot looks run in their family gene pool, Ryan, along with his sister Mandi, their mother Donna, and their stepfather Valerio Attanasio, stepped out together in coordinated black and gold ensembles: Ryan in a custom-made Gucci suit with silver trim and no tie, and Mandi in a houndstooth Zhivago dress with crepe paneling and a deep V neckline. This year's ceremony wasn't the siblings' first awards show rodeo; in 2017, Ryan also brought his sister as his mystery date to the Oscars when he was up for best actor for his role as Sebastian Wilder on "La La Land." Additionally, he and Mandi attended the 79th Academy Awards together when Ryan was nominated for his film "Half Nelson" in 2007.

Born to parents Donna and Thomas Gosling on January 1, 1977, Mandi is Ryan's only sibling. The two grew up together in Ontario, Canada, and have always been very close. "I was literally raised by my mother and my sister," Ryan told The Independent in 2011. "My sister was my best friend and my hero growing up." He also shared to ET Canada (via People) how Mandi is, in retrospect, his original Barbie. "She was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely and then she was the president of that school," he said. And like Ryan himself, Mandi was also part of the entertainment industry.