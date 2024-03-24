What Sally Field Has Said About Plastic Surgery Amid Rumors

Sally Field was gorgeous in her youth and has aged with remarkable grace. Throughout the years, Field has spoken about her decision to steer clear of plastic surgery, though the "Lincoln" actor admitted that getting older in the spotlight had come with difficulties. "I know a lot of actors who have difficulty watching themselves, but now, as I've reached an age, it's really hard to look at yourself (laughs)," she told the Holland Sentinel while promoting "The Amazing Spider-Man" in July 2012.

A couple of years later, in 2014, Field started dating Rob Howell — a man significantly younger than she is. At the time, rumors swirled that perhaps the "Forrest Gump" actor had decided to get work done on her face. Prior to those unfounded claims, Field had been crystal clear about being opposed to going under the knife.

The discussion dates back to 2007 when Jane Fonda revealed her true feelings about getting plastic surgery, telling Glamour that she and Field made a pact to avoid getting work done. Speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2009, Field said she did not remember making such a deal. But she confessed that even if she wasn't thrilled with every part of her looks, going under the knife wasn't on her to-do list. "But then I see some of the women [who have had plastic surgery] who I thought when they were younger were so beautiful. Now I think, Oh dear, don't do that!" Field said. Early in her career, industry professionals encouraged Field to consider cosmetic surgery.