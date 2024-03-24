The Wild Rumor About Kylie Jenner And Her Ex-Bodyguard Tim Chung

The Kardashian-Jenners have faced their fair share of wild rumors over the years. It's part and parcel of life in the reality TV spotlight. Still, gossip involving Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, and the family's former bodyguard, Tim Chung, ramped things up in 2018.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans were blindsided in September 2017 when news broke that Kylie Jenner was reportedly expecting a baby girl with her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott. The rapper seemed to foreshadow the announcement a few months prior with a cryptic post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Legit happiest day of my life," he wrote. The proud parents were ecstatic when little Stormi Webster arrived in February 2018. A month later, Jenner and Scott shared the first photo of their daughter on social media. "Our little rager!" Scott captioned the adorable pic.

When people did the math, they learned that Kylie had to have gotten pregnant within weeks of meeting Scott. Cue the conspiracy theories. Fans poured over the photo of Stormi and determined, without a shred of evidence — let alone a Maury DNA test — that Chung was Stormi's father and not Scott. "Why does Stormi [Webster] look like Kylie's bodyguard?" a social media sleuth asked.