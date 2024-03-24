The Wild Rumor About Kylie Jenner And Her Ex-Bodyguard Tim Chung
The Kardashian-Jenners have faced their fair share of wild rumors over the years. It's part and parcel of life in the reality TV spotlight. Still, gossip involving Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, and the family's former bodyguard, Tim Chung, ramped things up in 2018.
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fans were blindsided in September 2017 when news broke that Kylie Jenner was reportedly expecting a baby girl with her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott. The rapper seemed to foreshadow the announcement a few months prior with a cryptic post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Legit happiest day of my life," he wrote. The proud parents were ecstatic when little Stormi Webster arrived in February 2018. A month later, Jenner and Scott shared the first photo of their daughter on social media. "Our little rager!" Scott captioned the adorable pic.
When people did the math, they learned that Kylie had to have gotten pregnant within weeks of meeting Scott. Cue the conspiracy theories. Fans poured over the photo of Stormi and determined, without a shred of evidence — let alone a Maury DNA test — that Chung was Stormi's father and not Scott. "Why does Stormi [Webster] look like Kylie's bodyguard?" a social media sleuth asked.
Will Stormi Webster's real dad please stand up
The gossip mill went into overdrive after a paparazzi photo surfaced of Tim Chung helping Kylie Jenner into her car in March 2016. She posted the pic to Instagram, and the comments immediately lit up. The snap went viral, and Jenner's legion of devotees flooded the interweb to share their appreciation of the hunky part-time model and LAPD officer.
Chung's private Instagram account was mined for hot pics, and his follower count shot up past the 445,000 mark as he was plastered all over social media in a blaze of sexual objectification. "I would intentionally try to get attacked by paparazzi just so he can protect me in his arms," a fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I am in danger can he be my protector please," gushed another. Chung had unwittingly become a budding influencer. Still, his profile rose further after the rumor started spreading in 2018 that he was Stormi Webster's real father.
Even the tabloids jumped in, fanning the conspiracy flames. "Travis Scott's mom demands he get a paternity test to prove he's Stormi's dad," a dubious In Touch headline blared. Jenner and Scott didn't even bother to address the baseless gossip. However, he started blocking trolls who posted to his timeline. "Yoooo guys Travis Scott blocked me lmao what did I do??? I was just trying to help bro," one shared on X, along with a screenshot of their blocked account notification.
Tim Chung is NOT the father!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott didn't give oxygen to the gossip that her ex-bodyguard, Tim Chung, was their daughter Stormi Webster's father. But Chung felt forced to speak out after finding himself at the center of the never-ending swirl of conspiracy speculation. "Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together, and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only," he wrote in a since-deleted statement posted to Instagram, as shared by Hello!
Chung requested that Jenner fans remove him from the speculation chain. However, it still rages to this day, with multiple comments stating he's Stormi's father, accompanying any pics posted to social media. Scott is presumably deemed incapable of fathering a child himself because Chung was the second man speculated to be the little girl's biological dad. Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga, previously came under the spotlight. He shut down the conception conjecture with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement, and will never do so," Tyga wrote in March 2018. "Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families."
Meanwhile, Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child, Aire Webster, in February 2022. The on-off-on-again couple finally split for good (for now) in late 2022.