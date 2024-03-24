The Tragic Truth About Austin Butler

Austin Butler bested several other Elvis Presley hopefuls and earned an Oscar nomination for playing the Graceland god in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. His hard-won casting fight was a reminder of something the "Dune: Part Two" star has in common with the King of Rock 'n' Roll: He wasn't born into royalty and hasn't had his way paved with gold.

Before Butler began winning roles on Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel, he learned to appreciate life's little luxuries. "We didn't have much money, so our version of a fancy meal was an In-N-Out burger," he told Hollywood Authentic. He also didn't seem to have the disposition of an actor back then, telling TheWrap that he was shy and preferred his own company to that of his peers. Butler revealed that he still struggles with social anxiety as an adult. However, when he began pretending to be other people in front of people, he found that he was capable of lowering his walls. "I was very isolated until I found acting, when I started to open up all these bits of myself that I had repressed and wouldn't show to the world," he said.

Like all of his Hollywood colleagues, Butler has experienced career highs and lows. He's also had to grapple with soul-crushing grief and the fallout from pouring himself into a role, heart and soul. His tragic story is a sad reminder that the universe doesn't always listen when we beg it, "Don't be cruel."