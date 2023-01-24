Austin Butler Grieves Lisa Marie Presley Upon His Oscar Nomination For Elvis Portrayal

Austin Butler's incredible performance as Elvis Presley in the "Elvis" biopic has received some of the highest praise and accolades. His portrayal as the King of Rock and Roll was uncanny and had even the Presley family in awe of the actor.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley commented on Butler's jaw-dropping performance with ET. She said, "It was mind-blowing. Truly mind-blowing. I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic." That same night, Butler took home the award for best actor in a motion picture — drama, per NBC. Butler and the Presley family seemed to be riding high upon the actor's win, but tragedy struck in the days that followed when Lisa Marie died.

Priscilla announced the death of her beloved daughter on January 12th. Butler, who had gotten close to the Presley family, released a statement following the announcement, per Yahoo. He said, "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love, and her authenticity will always be remembered." The untimely death comes on the heels of award season, where Butler has been nominated for his work as Elvis at the upcoming Academy Awards. With his nomination, the actor talked about grieving the loss of Lisa Marie.