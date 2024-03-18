Celebs Who Can't Stand Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner has been one of Hollywood's most popular stars since the 1980s, thanks to the success of such box-office hits as "The Bodyguard," "Bull Durham," "JFK," "Field of Dreams" and more. During the course of those decades, he's experienced some extreme highs (winning the best picture and best actor honors for his 1990 classic "Dances with Wolves") and lows (including his notorious 1995 bomb "Waterworld," and, more recently, his headline-making second divorce), yet remains popular with fans. That's demonstrated by the success of his hit series "Yellowstone." The 2022 season premiere attracted more than 12 million viewers, becoming the most-watched episode of scripted television that season — a particularly significant feat given that it aired on a cable channel, Paramount, and not one of the major networks. "We've been able to create a show that didn't start out being popular but did it on its own terms," Costner told The Associated Press of the series that resurrected his career and spawned several spinoffs.

Yet there's another side of Costner that isn't seen on film and television screens. Over the years, there have been consistent reports about his prickly personality, and claims that's he's difficult to work with. Not surprisingly, there have been those who haven't gotten along with Costner, some of whom have come forward to share their alleged experiences with him. Find out what they've had to say by reading on for a look at some celebs who can't stand Kevin Costner.