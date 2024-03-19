Kris Jenner's Announcement Of Sister Karen's Death At 65 Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Karen Houghton, the sister of Kris Jenner, died March 18 at age 65. The news was broken by Jenner in a touching Instagram post. According to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, her sister's death was sudden. "It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," she wrote in the lengthy caption, while adding heartfelt details about their relationship.

Houghton was not in the spotlight herself and was best known for her relationship to Kris. The sister of the momager made headlines in 2014 when she spoke about the pair's fractured relationship. "I get pissed off at her because she doesn't respond to me," Houghton told Radar at the time. "I don't care how much money you have or who you are, you're my sister. I'm not afraid of her."

More to come...