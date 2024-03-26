The Shady Side Of Kayleigh McEnany

It's hard to be a political figure and not be polarizing in one way or another, but Kayleigh McEcnany takes it one step further. Many became aware of McEnany after she became one of the many White House press secretaries for Donald Trump throughout his presidency. But long before she took the mic to defend the former president, McEnany was your average American citizen.

The political commentator grew up in Florida and attended Catholic schools in her younger years before moving to Washington for college. She studied politics and even landed an internship in the White House during President George W. Bush's run. Everything in her life seemed to be building up to a career in politics, and that opportunity came when she landed a role as a political commentator. McEnany became a symbol as a Trump supporter, and it wasn't long before she became his press secretary in 2020.

During one of her first briefings, McEnany promised to "never lie" to reporters or the public, but many would say she did. McEnany didn't have much time in the role as Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but her departure hasn't stopped her from making headlines. McEnany's time in the spotlight is filled with plenty of shady moments, even after her time as press secretary.