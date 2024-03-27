Who Is Rebecca Ferguson's Real-Life Husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer?

As a celebrity, keeping your love life out of the headlines can be difficult, but Rebecca Ferguson has done a pretty good job at it. The "Dune" actor has been extremely private about her love life, so much so that you may not have even known she is married to Rory St. Clair Gainer.

Ferguson and Gainer's meet-cute is still hush-hush, but Hollywood Life reports that the couple first met in 2016. It didn't take long for the two to make their way down the aisle, as they wed just two years later. Their nuptials were as low-key as their relationship. Dishing about the special night with Extra TV, Ferguson said, "[It] was more for our family and us, and we rented a cottage. It was our friends and family and Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big ruggy jumpers, games, snooker, table tennis." Ferguson didn't even wear a wedding dress and instead rocked a skirt she said she could reuse for a trip to Greece. When asked if anything changed, Ferguson said no, but she explained that "what's fun is we keep on saying 'hey hubby, hey wifey.'"

Ferguson and Gainer have now been married for over five years, but little is still known about her husband despite her fame and net worth increasing with the "Dune" movie series. However, there are a couple of things we do know about Ferguson's spouse, and we're diving into the details of his life with the actor.