Everything Savannah Chrisley Has Said About Her Parents' Legal Troubles

You may remember the Chrisley family from their show, "Chrisley Knows Best," which began airing in 2014. The docuseries followed the family's life in Georgia, and later in Tennessee, balancing raising kids and touting their celebrity lifestyle; Imagine "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," but make it Southern.

The family had a good run on reality television until their castle came crumbling down in 2022 after Julie and Todd were caught perpetuating an affluent lifestyle that they could no longer afford to support. The jig was up when they were convicted that year on charges of tax evasion and found guilty of defrauding community banks out of over $30 million in loans. The couple — who share children Savannah, Grayson, and Chase Chrisley, as well as Lindsie and Kyle from Todd's previous marriage — have continued to insist they are innocent despite the mountain of evidence against them.

Savannah has been one of their biggest supporters, and she has frequently discussed what she feels are errors in her parents' case during segments of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years while his wife was sentenced to seven, but those have since been reduced, with Todd set to be released two years sooner and Julie's sentence cut by 14 months. Though there's a lot of red tape to cut through in the legal system, Savannah has promised to continue to shed light on her parents' conditions and updates on their appeal cases.